ELVIE PUTS MATERNAL SUPPORT UNDER A MICROSCOPE WITH NEW REPORT

Leading FemTech Pioneer's "The Motherload: The weight of limited postpartum support" Survey Shows That Women Face a Trio of Serious Pregnancy & Postpartum Challenges

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elvie, the disruptive global FemTech health and wellness brand, releases "The Motherload: The weight of limited postpartum support," their first-ever report, in partnership with Mother.ly, putting the state of maternal health under the microscope. The study of over 1,000 women with children has uncovered a trio of serious pregnancy and postpartum challenges that mothers currently face.

As a female-founded and female-grounded company, Elvie has worked tirelessly to empower women through radical female-first technology that harnesses their incredible biology. The brand is taking this one step further with their newest report, partnering with Mother.ly to unveil research detailing the challenges mothers face when it comes to the fourth trimester, breastfeeding, pelvic floor health and mental health and the intersection between those and technology.

Based on the survey Elvie conducted in February 2024, mothers are finding that they can successfully turn to both family and technology to ease their challenges, but are often left wanting by doctors, employers and their political policy landscape. Findings from the study also uncover that while mothers expect postpartum challenges to occur, they're often complicated by a lack of strong support and poor maternity leave policies.

"With this new research, we're demonstrating something those mothers already know: postpartum care in the US is simply not good enough." says Tania Boler, Founder & President of Elvie. "While they rely on and are comfortable with technology, whether it be a pump, ovulation tracker or pregnancy app, there's an increase in frustration surrounding unexpected challenges and unknowns when it comes to their maternal health.

"Women are looking to feel as sure in their doctors as they are in their trusted technology. But today's current maternal health issues - from lack of education and paid leave to physical and mental challenges - are having a tremendous impact on how women navigate both the pre- and post-natal landscape. Better medical, social, and governmental aid are crucial to empower the women raising the next generation."

Enlisting one of the brand's largest innovative marketing strategies, Elvie is unveiling their first-ever billboard in Times Square timed to the release of the report, doubling down on its commitment to women and postpartum challenges they face. The billboard's creative will include an animation flipping through a variety of words relating to challenges that the majority of women in the report faced such as "Baby Blues," "Bleeding," "Loneliness," "Breastfeeding," and more, to bring to life the often undiscussed issues discussed in the report.

The billboard, as well as additional marketing channels, will lead back to a landing page for the maternal health report featuring different modules of the survey's findings with a call to action for consumers to download the report and "mama's game plan," which includes educational content surrounding fourth trimester challenges.

CHALLENGING SURPRISES - WITH LIMITED SUPPORT

Majority of new moms feel more prepared to use postpartum technology than to deal with lack of sleep, finding breastfeeding to be the biggest postpartum challenge, alongside untreated pelvic floor issues and compounded mental health & physical health challenges.

Boobie Trapped

83% report breastfeeding for at least 1 month.

Breastfeeding or pumping (74%) is the most common need in the postpartum health journey after sleep (82%).

The single biggest misconception about postpartum care: thinking breastfeeding would be easier (48%).

84% of moms experienced at least mild breast feeding complications after giving birth; 27% had severe complications.

complications. Almost as many mothers stop breastfeeding due to the challenges of breastfeeding than due to natural reasons. 42% stop because of return to work constraints, lack of support, difficulty balancing breastfeeding with other duties, sleep issues, mental health issues, or pain/discomfort. 56% stop because of insufficient supply, a transition to solids, or the baby deciding it's time.

Let's (Not) Talk About Pelvic Floor

A 56% majority did kegels or pelvic floor exercises before having a baby, but 79% still experienced at least mild pelvic floor issues after giving birth.

Only 31% were satisfied with the level of pelvic floor treatment offered after giving birth.

Just 19% spoke about their pelvic floor health often with their healthcare provider during their postpartum phase.

Mental vs. Physical

77% of moms experienced at least mild mental health complications after giving birth.

Of these, 20% had severe mental health complications.

mental health complications. Only 28% say they had good mental health during the postpartum period, but only 31% had professional mental health support.

It's All About Family

94% felt supported by their partner during their pregnancy experience, and 90% felt supported by their partner during the postpartum experience.

83% considered their partners/family to be supportive to their mental health during their experience.

By contrast, only 14% said they felt partner/family support was needed but missing.

WE GET TECHNOLOGY, BUT WHAT ARE THE RULES?

Most women understand and rely on technology for postpartum recovery support more than the support from their doctors, but are confused by and lack awareness of postpartum policy solutions.

Technology is Queen

97% relied on technology to support their postpartum recovery. Electric breast pumps (72%) are the most common technology mothers turned to after baby monitors (75%)

75% relied on technology to support their prenatal phase. Smartphone apps (57%) are the most commonly-used technology.

81% say tech products and services made their motherhood journey easier.

68% agree that the tech products/services they used for prenatal and postnatal care played an important role in supporting them. 67% say their tech products were always reliable and 74% say they were well-designed.

26% say the access they had to smart technology, products and services was the most valuable support they received, statistically tied with professional healthcare support (28%).

82% of moms who had access to high tech breastfeeding products say they were effective. By contrast, 77% of those who used a lactation consultant rate the service as effective.

58% felt prepared to take advantage of available tech solutions after their pregnancy, significantly more than the level of preparation for breastfeeding, sleep challenges, childcare and relationship challenges.

What Are The Rules?

Only 21% are very familiar with their state's maternity rights.

Only 30% know what the "Pump Act" covers.

Most mothers recognize breastfeeding rights, including: 89% the right to a private space (not a bathroom) at work. 84% the right to a break at work long enough to pump. 81% the right to breastfeed in public. 67% believe they have a right to a free electric breast pump.



UNSUPPORTIVE COMPLICATIONS

While mothers understand that postpartum challenges are guaranteed, they're often complicated by a lack of strong structural support and poor paid maternity leave policies.

Time Out & Time Off

Only 16% expected an easy/quick recovery in the postpartum period, and only 25% felt prepared for this phase as a result of their prenatal care.

Only 25% of moms who experienced severe complications predicted they would have significant physical or emotional difficulties in the postpartum period.

Only 23% felt very supported by their doctor, midwife, or other healthcare provider.

Postpartum challenges were exacerbated by lack of paid maternity leave, which was only available to 59% of moms (64% of those who work full time and 24% who do not) 60% took less than 2 months of paid maternity leave 72% of moms with severe complications were still back to work within 6 months



