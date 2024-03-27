Em-tec Announces Release of SonoTT aQuila System

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Em-tec, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the introduction of the new SonoTT™ aQuila System, its latest innovation in the field of non-invasive blood flow measurement for life-sustaining, extracorporeal treatments.

The SonoTT aQuila Flow Measurement System is designed to advance the safety and quality of flow-measurement applications during a variety of medical treatments, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), the use of a heart-lung machine (HLM), apheresis, (hemo)dialysis, and distal perfusion. Extracorporeal applications where blood that was removed from the body and is oxygenated often provide important cardiac support to keep a patient alive. Consequently, it is necessary to adapt liquid-bearing life-sustaining applications to the needs of the respective therapy and patient.

"We are excited to launch the new SonoTT aQuila System, which represents the next-generation technology that allows us to better serve our existing and new customers and open up strategically important markets," said Christian Steer, Director of Product Management at Em-tec.

The features of the SonoTT aQuila System allow:

Early detection of complications or anomalies that may occur during an extracorporeal procedure, including clogged filters and inadequate blood flow;

Quicker detection of changes in the current flow rate that may indicate deterioration of the circulation condition; and

Recording of blood flow measurements that can be transferred to an electronic patient file for easy access to detailed patient documentation.

Stand-alone sensor technology, such as that offered by Em-tec's new SonoTT aQuila System, can be flexibly used for the independent measurement and display of blood flow values, resulting in enhanced safety and quality in a wide variety of treatment methods in which blood flow monitoring is vital.

The innovative SonoTT aQuila System was developed at the Finning site in Germany. It is produced exclusively there and supports the company's position as an attractive innovation hub and versatile high-tech employer in the region.

About Em-tec:

Em-tec offers technologies and products for measuring, pumping and dosing liquids in medical and other demanding applications. The company's core competence is the non-invasive flow measurement using the ultrasonic transit time method. Em-tec products are mainly used for critical applications in tubing systems of life-sustaining medical devices and applications with the highest hygienic requirements. The company is known for excellent engineering competence and on-site manufacturing in Germany. With a high level of customer service and long-term experience in quality management and regulatory affairs, Em-tec is an established and trusted partner. Em-tec, a brand of PSG, a Dover company, is headquartered in Finning, Germany. To learn more about Em-tec, please visit em-tec.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow® and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover