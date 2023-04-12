EMA Names Netenrich a Leading Security Visionary and "Must See" Vendor at RSA Conference 2023

Netenrich's Resolution Intelligence Cloud transforms security operations with advanced analytics, context, and response for increased efficiencies and speed

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, the Resolution Intelligence CloudTM company, today announced that Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) named Netenrich as one of the top 10 "must see" vendors at RSA Conference 2023 in its Vendor Vision 2023 report.

EMA's report features companies making a significant impact in their category, with Netenrich taking the top spot for Data Analytics for Secure Operations. EMA selected Netenrich from hundreds of candidates for top "visionary" distinction in providing solutions that represent the best in the industry.

"Through their scalable approach to cybersecurity data analytics, Netenrich provides a powerful toolset to optimize and enrich the usage of other tools within the enterprise. They have a vision of digital operations and security moving from traditional siloed models to a unified data processing experience."

~ Christopher Steffen, Managing Research Director, and Ken Buckler, Research Analyst at EMA

"Progressive security organizations understand the importance data analytics and automation bring to transforming security operations. Our Resolution Intelligence Cloud provides a foundational mesh layer that enables distinct security tools and detective and predictive analytics to work together for enhanced context and response."

~ Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO at Netenrich

Security professionals can learn how Resolution Intelligence Cloud integrates into their unique security environments and optimizes current tools and systems to deliver analytics-led intelligence and prioritized action. Talk to company representatives at RSAC 2023 and register to attend the following special events.

RSAC Expo Booth

When: Tuesday - Thursday, April 25 - 27, 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Where: Booth #4241 | Moscone South Expo Hall | San Francisco, CA

Where: Booth #4241 | Moscone South Expo Hall | San Francisco, CA

Security OEM Partner Program Breakfast

When: Tuesday, April 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: One65 Restaurant, 165 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA

Partners: Netenrich, Google Cloud Security, Mandiant

Partners: Netenrich, Google Cloud Security, Mandiant

Netenrich + Chronicle Happy Hour

When: Wednesday, April 26, 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Where: Nightingale Bar, 239 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA

(0.5 miles from Moscone, RSA shuttle accessible)

Where: Nightingale Bar, 239 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA

(0.5 miles from Moscone, RSA shuttle accessible)

To learn more about the Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ for secure digital operations, visit https://netenrich.com/platform/.

About Netenrich

Netenrich boosts the effectiveness of organizations' security and digital operations so they can avoid disruption and manage risk. Resolution Intelligence Cloud is our native-cloud data analytics platform for enterprises and services providers that need highly scalable, multitenant security operations and/or digital operations management. Resolution Intelligence Cloud transforms security and operations data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 3,000 customers and managed service providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale.

