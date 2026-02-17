EMA Webinar to Examine How Enterprises Are Making Automation Smarter with Observability and Analytics

New research highlights how AI-driven insights improve automation outcomes at scale

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a live webinar, Making Automation Smarter at Enterprise Scale: Advancing Observability and Analytics for Better Automation Outcomes, featuring Dan Twing, President and Chief Operating Officer at EMA, and Jon Hiett, Global Solution Architect at Broadcom Inc.

Enterprise automation is now foundational to modern IT operations. Large organizations depend on orchestration and automation platforms to support ITOps scheduling, DataOps/MLOps, and DevOps workloads across mainframe, distributed, and cloud environments. Yet as automation environments scale, complexity has emerged as the primary challenge.

Advances in analytics and AI are reshaping what's possible, however. By extending observability beyond individual schedulers and applying intelligence to automation data, enterprises can shift from reactive troubleshooting to faster diagnosis, near-real-time execution adjustments, and more confident decision-making at scale.

"Automation isn't standing still — operating complexity keeps expanding," said Twing. "Leaders extend observability and apply analytics across the automation ecosystem, moving from reacting to isolated failures toward continuously assuring business outcomes."

During the webinar, Twing and Hiett will discuss:

The growing impact of automation complexity at enterprise scale

The role of expanded observability across platforms and schedulers

How analytics and AI enable adaptive execution

Strategies to prevent SLA breaches through proactive assurance

The webinar is Thursday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/webinar-advancing-observability-and-analytics-for-better-automation-outcomes-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

