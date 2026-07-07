Emad Mikhail, MD, Physician with Irvine Internal Medical Group, to Offer the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients receive an enhanced practice experience with more time, support and a one-to-one connection with their physician

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces that Emad Mikhail, MD, an internist with the private practice Irvine Internal Medical Group in Irvine, CA, is now offering the company's Hybrid Choice™ program, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater support, service and connectivity between doctor and patient.

Dr. Mikhail is part of a growing number of healthcare providers in California and across the country to offer a Hybrid Choice membership program through CCP. The model is unique because it allows physicians to continue to care for all their patients. Membership is not required, it is simply an option for those who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, continuity of care, and a closer doctor/patient relationship.

"What stands out to me about my Hybrid Choice program is the depth of the physician-patient relationship it makes possible," said Dr. Mikhail. "Patients appreciate having more availability, personalized attention, and the reassurance that their healthcare is truly centered around them. At a time when many people feel disconnected from the healthcare system, I'm excited to offer my patients the option for a more personal experience."

Membership benefits include : Easy to secure same-day/next-day appointments, longer appointment windows so that multiple issues can be addressed in one visit, easy ways for members to connect with Dr. Mikhail after hours, enhanced medical advocacy with specialists and other healthcare providers, a dedicated staff with a focus on service, and a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness coaching, along with a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

Dr. Emad Mikhail's medical practice Irvine Internal Medical Group is located at 22 Odyssey, Suite 140, Irvine, CA. His Hybrid Choice program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Emad Mikhail, MD

Dr. Emad Mikhail is a board-certified internal medicine physician and founder of Irvine Internal Medical Group, where he is dedicated to delivering personalized, preventive healthcare for adult patients. A graduate of the Keck School of Medicine of USC, he completed his residency in internal medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center. Dr. Mikhail is recognized for his collaborative, patient-centered approach, empowering individuals through education while emphasizing nutrition, exercise, and preventive care to reduce the risk of chronic disease. He has been honored by Greater Newport Physicians as Primary Care Physician of the Year and has received multiple awards for outstanding patient satisfaction. Dr. Mikhail is affiliated with Hoag Hospital, MemorialCare, and Greater Newport Physicians.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians