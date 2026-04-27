Medical Clinic of Houston Internist and Geriatrician Holly Holmes, MD, MS, AGSF Offers Patients the Concierge Choice Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients who enroll receive more time, service and exclusive one-to-one connectivity with geriatrician, Holly Holmes, MD, MS, AGSF

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Medical Clinic of Houston (MCH) internal medicine physician and geriatrician, Holly Holmes, M.D., M.S, A.G.S.F., is the latest physician to now offer a Concierge Choice Physicians program, a unique style of practice that provides a more comprehensive and patient-centered form of medical care.

Dr. Holmes is part of a growing number of physicians nationwide who offer concierge medicine. Concierge medicine is a membership-based practice style that limits the size of a physician's patient panel so members receive greater convenience, more time, increased connectivity and enhanced lifestyle coaching. It's a more personalized approach to wellness that many patients, especially seniors, have been demanding in today's often busy and challenging healthcare marketplace.

"As a board certified geriatrician focused on senior care, my patients are often juggling multiple or chronic conditions. The time I spend with them is important," says Dr. Holmes. "This style of practice allows for that. I can spend the time necessary to support their best health, addressing concerns in one visit, and making sure my patients feel comfortable with their treatment plans. It is a much more personalized, connected way to practice, and I'm so grateful for the enthusiasm my new practice has received."

Specific program benefits include : longer, more relaxed appointments; reserved same-day and next-day appointment slots; greater connectivity with a members-only phone line at the office; direct after-hours support via Dr. Holmes's private email and cell number; enhanced medical advocacy with outside providers and specialists; and an unhurried, comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Dr. Holmes' decision to offer a concierge-style practice reflects Medical Clinic of Houston's commitment to innovation and patient-centered care," said Keith Elgart, Chief Executive Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "We're proud to welcome her and look forward to providing the highest level of service together."

Membership in Dr. Holmes' Concierge Choice practice is limited and available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Holly M. Holmes, MD, MS, AGSF

Holly M. Holmes, MD, MS, AGSF is a board-certified and fellowship-trained geriatric medicine specialist focusing on the care and treatment of adults, age 65 and older. Dr. Holly Holmes joined MCH November 2025 to provide comprehensive care to senior adults in Houston, TX. Dr. Holmes completed a BS in Pharmacy at the University of Texas, Austin and was a registered pharmacist. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). Dr. Holmes completed an internal medicine residency then a two year fellowship in geriatric medicine at the University of Chicago, where she was subsequently on the faculty. She has also served on the faculty of Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Since 2015, Dr. Holmes has been practicing medicine at UTHealth Houston and has been a tenured professor with UTHealth McGovern Medical School. Prior to joining MCH, Dr. Holmes was the Joan and Stanford Alexander Chair in Gerontology.

About Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P.

Physician owned and managed, MCH's board-certified physicians specialize in the field of Internal Medicine. Twenty-six of MCH's physicians focus on general internal medicine and sixteen physicians practice in various sub-specialties of internal medicine including: Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Geriatrics, Oncology, Rheumatology, and Hospitalist Medicine. Gynecology and Radiology are also offered on-site. MCH provides an extensive range of accredited diagnostic testing and ancillary services, resulting in enhanced on-site care and convenience for patients. For more information on Medical Clinic of Houston, visit www.mchllp.com.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians