Weill Cornell Medicine Launches Next-Generation Primary Care Practice in Midtown Manhattan

New facility at 575 Lexington Avenue introduces the Concierge Choice program from Concierge Choice Physicians to elevate advocacy, connectivity and patient experience

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces the opening of a new Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care practice in Midtown Manhattan offering the Concierge Choice, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with a stronger, more personalized doctor-patient relationship.

Physicians John Emy, MD and Rajiv Kinkhabwala, MD, are offering patients the option to participate in their Hybrid Choice™ concierge program or remain a traditional patient in their practice, while Gregory Pitaro, MD will operate a full concierge practice in which membership is required for all patients. Membership benefits include expanded physician availability, more convenient communication options, enhanced care coordination, and a strong emphasis on preventive wellness.

The new practice is located within Weill Cornell Medicine's Midtown Clinical Care Center at 575 Lexington Avenue, a key component of the institution's strategic clinical expansion. Designed as a next-generation ambulatory hub, the facility reflects Weill Cornell Medicine's vision for the "academic medical center of the future," featuring modern infrastructure, increased outpatient capacity, and a highly accessible location near Grand Central Terminal. The center supports integrated, team-based care and enables seamless access to Weill Cornell Medicine's specialists, research, and academic resources.

The Concierge Choice program is part of Weill Cornell Primary Care's broader commitment to enhancing the patient experience by offering flexible service options tailored to individual needs. Patients may choose the level of support that best suits them; no patients are dismissed, and existing referral networks remain unchanged. Physicians will continue to accept insurance and Medicare.

"At Weill Cornell Primary Care, our patients drive innovation," said Timothy P. Seibert, MPH, Chief Administrative Officer for Primary Care and Executive Director—Primary Care Initiative at Weill Cornell Medicine. "The Concierge Choice option at our new Midtown location allows us to elevate the patient experience while expanding exceptional primary care in the heart of Manhattan. We are encouraged by the strong enthusiasm we've received from both patients and physicians."

Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at the Midtown Clinical Care Center is located at 575 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022. The Concierge Choice program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590 or visit www.weillcornell.org/primary-care/concierge-medicine.

About Weill Cornell Primary Care

Weill Cornell Primary Care provides comprehensive, patient–centered healthcare designed to support lifelong wellness. As part of Weill Cornell Medicine, a globally recognized academic medical center, it offers seamless access to top specialists, leading research, and advanced clinical resources. Its experienced physicians and care teams focus on prevention, early detection, and personalized care plans tailored to each patient's needs. By emphasizing continuity of care, collaboration, and evidence–based medicine, Weill Cornell Primary Care helps patients manage their health with confidence while benefiting from the innovation and excellence of academic medicine.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians