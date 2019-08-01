eMazzanti Shares 3 Elements of Successful Information Governance

"With information silos, limited budgets and a lack of understanding about the importance of data management, all too many information governance projects fail," related Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Ensure success by securing buy-in, tying information governance to key projects and making it easy to understand and implement policies."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "3 Elements of Successful Information Governance."

"Consider the data that drives your organization, from spreadsheets to emails, reports, presentations and even text messages. Effective information governance ensures security and accessibility of that information while improving regulatory compliance and reducing data storage costs."

1. Get the Right Stakeholders Involved

"While technology facilitates data management, people and processes form the heart of any successful information governance strategy. Begin by securing executive sponsorship. An executive who fully buys into the governance program will drive the process forward, building engagement and understanding."

2. Choose the Right Time

"Implementing successful information governance will likely require changes to the way employees and partners create, store and dispose of data. Often, people resist change unless they can connect that change to a clear benefit. Tying information strategies to a large project or an accepted goal improves organizational and individual buy-in."

Partner with Information Governance Experts

The information governance experts at eMazzanti Technologies have helped organizations around the world to develop plans for managing data and mitigating security risks that threaten sensitive information. They work with businesses of all sizes to protect information assets while increasing revenue and reducing costs.

The information governance experts at eMazzanti Technologies have helped organizations around the world to develop plans for managing data and mitigating security risks that threaten sensitive information. They work with businesses of all sizes to protect information assets while increasing revenue and reducing costs.

