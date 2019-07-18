eMazzanti Shares 5 Business Benefits of Office 365 Migration

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP) shares five Business Benefits of Office 365 Migration in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article discusses how businesses migrating to Microsoft Office 365 enjoy enhanced collaboration and increased access for remote workers. In addition, it describes the built-in security and scalability of Office 365. Finally, the author explains how Office 365 allows small businesses to take advantage of full-featured software without the need for substantial in-house IT support.

"Security features built into Office 365 protect sensitive data, and it easily expands to match business growth," related Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "At the same time, organizations tap into these benefits while reducing the IT workload in-house."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 Business Benefits of Office 365 Migration."

"Between 2016 and 2017, business adoption of Office 365 doubled, passing 120 million active commercial users per month. And the trend continues to surge upward. Organizations across the globe have reaped the benefits of Office 365 migration as they implement a growing number of business cloud services."

1. Intelligent Collaboration

"Office 365 offers organizations the tools to develop truly intelligent teams. For example, using Microsoft Teams, colleagues can collaborate in real time from multiple locations on a single document. Built-in Skype functionality makes video conferencing a breeze. And using OneNote, team members can collect handwritten notes, emails and images from a project all in one place."

2. Mobile Access

"The modern office has turned virtual, with staff frequently working from remote locations. Office 365 empowers a mobile workforce by allowing employees to work on any device, from anywhere. For instance, workers can begin tasks on their tablets on the commute into the office and resume without interruption on the desktop."

3. Built-In Security

"In fact, many organizations cite security as a primary concern when they contemplate moving to the cloud. Fortunately, Microsoft has built several key security features into its Office 365 suite, in addition to Mobile Device Management."

According to sources cited in the article, old hub-and-spoke networks can prevent organizations from realizing the full benefits of Office 365 migration. However, businesses that plan ahead can avoid network performance issues related to running cloud applications on networks designed for on-premises solutions.

eMazzanti business technology experts bring years of experience guiding customers through Office 365 migrations. They can help design the optimal network architecture to take advantage of the collaborative and mobility features of Office 365 while ensuring vital business data security.

