eMazzanti Shares Document Management Essentials for Law Firms

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP) shares the essential elements of document management for law firms in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article discusses the management of email and traditional documents and the advantages of cloud accessibility in document management solutions. In addition, it presents the benefits of powerful matter-centric search capabilities and collaboration tools with an audit trail. Security and compliance considerations and Office 365 for law firms round out the essentials described.

"Consider the repercussions of misplacing a critical email or file. Or imagine the effect of a security breach on an active case," related Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "The fallout could be disastrous for both your legal firm and for your clients."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Document Management Essentials for Law Firms."

"Documentation forms the core of every legal case, from photos and emails to briefs and depositions. Keeping that information organized, secure and searchable not only improves efficiency but also minimizes the chance for malpractice. For law firms, effective document management is critical to success."

Vital Document Management Solution Features

"Management of both email and traditional documents – A documentation management solution is incomplete that does not index emails as well as documents and images. While often considered more informal, emails can still constitute enforceable contracts."

"Cloud-based for accessibility – Moving to the cloud simplifies collaboration and ensures that the legal team can access all documentation related to the case from any location. Cloud-based systems also offer scalability, keeping pace with your case load."

Add Document Management Expertise to the Team

With potentially thousands of documents related to each individual case, the tasks of legal document management and eDiscovery can prove as daunting as they are essential. Solutions like Office 365 offer powerful capabilities for collaboration and indexing of documents, while ensuring that documents are both accessible and secure.

Getting the most out of the options available requires a degree of expertise not available at every organization. Fortunately, the Legal Managed IT experts at eMazzanti bring proven experience in both law firms and Office 365. Whether law firms want to move to the cloud or take advantage of advanced documentation management features in Office 365, eMazzanti can help.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the Top 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

