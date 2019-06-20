eMazzanti Technologies One of World's Best Managed Services Providers

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area MSP and IT consultant, today announced that it is ranked 162nd in what is widely viewed as the industry's most comprehensive global survey of managed services providers (MSPs), the Channel Futures MSP 501 2019 Edition.

Channel Futures on Tuesday released its annual MSP 501 list that ranks the top 501 managed service providers in the world. eMazzanti also recently ranked first out of 133 firms listed on the Top NYC Managed IT Services Providers list by Clutch.

"With the accelerating pace of business, companies are finding that security, cloud and revenue-enhancing managed services make them more competitive," said Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "eMazzanti's ranking on the MSP 501 reflects our strong commitment to our customers' success."

The Managed Services Providers Competition

To qualify for the 2019 MSP 501, candidates submitted confidential applications that included their 2018 financial results. MSPs were also asked to provide verification of revenues from a certified financial professional.

Channel Futures teamed with Clarity Channel Advisors, a third-party analytics firm to evaluate the participants from both a quantitative and qualitative standpoint. Channel Futures will release a detailed study this fall that is largely based on information pulled from the participants' lengthy applications and other sources.

"The competition was fierce, but their commitment to taking risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market helped these companies rise above the competition," stated Kris Blackmon, Content Director at Channel Futures.

eMazzanti's Customer-focused Growth

To achieve its worldwide leadership status in the MSP industry, eMazzanti Technologies' focuses on IT services for retailers, manufacturing companies, government and law firms. This mirrors a trend in the industry to concentrate on niche markets. The addition of innovative digital marketing and information governance offerings have also helped to strengthen customer loyalty and fuel revenue growth.

eMazzanti's President and Co-founder, Carl Mazzanti recently received the NJ Digi-Tech Innovators Award, presented by NJBIZ. CRN® also named the company to its 2019 Tech Elite 250 list. Other honors awarded the company include, 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year and New Jersey Business of the Year. In addition, eMazzanti has appeared on the Inc. 5000 List for eight consecutive years.

eMazzanti customers enjoy increased data security, productivity and profitability with the company's comprehensive cloud offerings. Likewise, eCare managed services and responsive 24/7 expert assistance keep them running without interruption. The company's IT professionals apply their industry expertise to develop, revenue enhancing legal and retail IT solutions. They also develop custom solutions for manufacturing and other industries.

