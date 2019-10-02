EMB Statistical Solutions and Mednet Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Enhance Clinical Development

MINNEAPOLIS and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mednet, a provider of eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community and EMB Statistical Solutions (EMB), a contract research organization (CRO) serving the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, announced they have entered a three-year agreement to provide a comprehensive suite of cloud-based eClinical services to EMB customers. The new agreement expands an existing relationship between the two organizations and will provide sponsors with a comprehensive and competitive suite of services.

"New sources of data, emerging technologies and scientific advances are creating rapid transformation in clinical trials and study protocols are becoming increasingly complex," said Brenda Bishop, director of business development, EMB. "We believe Mednet can help us effectively provide value to our customers. Our new agreement extends our commitment and provides our clients with highly flexible and competitive capabilities that easily adapt to their evolving needs."

Clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex with a growing pressure to build and execute studies as quickly as possible. Research organizations need comprehensive, intuitive and flexible eClinical solutions to effectively address new demands in the rapidly transforming clinical research industry. Together, Mednet and EMB will provide clinical trial sponsors with a unique combination of therapeutic and clinical trial study design expertise, along with comprehensive and flexible technology to increase the speed of study design, build and execution.

"We're excited about the new, expanded agreement with EMB to deliver comprehensive eClinical capabilities to clinical trial sponsors," said Rick Bernstein, chief commercial officer, Mednet. "We believe our highly flexible and comprehensive all-in-one eClinical solution combined with EMB's broad and deep clinical research experience will enable life sciences companies to accelerate clinical development."

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's all-in-one eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while adapting to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit mednetsolutions.com.

About EMB Statistical Solutions

EMB Statistical Solutions, LLC is a privately owned, niche contract research organization specializing in the data management and statistical analysis/reporting of clinical research data. EMB was formed in 2000 when associates from a large, global pharmaceutical company came together with a university-based CRO. EMB's headquarters is located in Overland Park, Kansas.

EMB associates have significant experience in the industry with an average of more than 20 years of pharmaceutical research experience per team member. This concentration of seasoned professionals ensures every project is handled by team members with extensive experience. which allows us to provide exceptional quality throughout the project based on our experienced and dedicated team. For more information, visit www.embstats.com.

