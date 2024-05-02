Embarc Launches 'The Smoke Show' at Cali Roots Music Festival: A First-of-its-Kind Cannabis Experience

Embarc Partners with Cali Roots, Continuing to Pioneer Cannabis Consumption at Nation's Preeminent Live Events

MONTEREY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarc , a leader in California's cannabis industry, proudly announces "The Smoke Show," an immersive cannabis experience set to debut at the California Roots Music & Arts Festival ("Cali Roots") from May 24-26. This will be the first activation to introduce onsite cannabis sales and consumption at the renowned Monterey event, aligning with Embarc's mission to destigmatize cannabis through safe, regulated experiences that allow consumers and the curious to learn about California's diverse cannabis landscape.

'The Smoke Show' provides a unique opportunity for festival-goers to directly engage with many of the state's top cannabis brands, offering approachable, interactive experiences and personalized learning opportunities for attendees over the age of 21. This event represents a significant shift in the ongoing normalization of responsible cannabis activity—aligning with likely federal policy change. On April 30, 2024, the Associated Press announced that the DEA is likely to reschedule cannabis, recognizing its legitimacy and paving the way for further normalization.

"Embarc's mission is to demonstrate the ways that cannabis can integrate positively and responsibly within our communities," says Lauren Carpenter, Co-Founder & CEO of Embarc. "We are thrilled to partner with Cali Roots—a beloved festival known for incredible experiences—to bring 'The Smoke Show' to life, as this event showcases how cannabis can integrate responsibly into mainstream events. This reflects a significant cultural shift towards broader acceptance of cannabis use, a trend we are seeing both in California and nationally. This is a big moment for the cannabis industry, underscoring our progress and the ongoing journey ahead."

Dan Sheehan, Owner of Cali Roots Festival and Founder of Good Vibez Presents, added, "Cannabis has been a part of our festival culture from the start. Embarc's expertise in managing onsite cannabis experiences makes them the ideal partner to ensure that music and cannabis coexist legally and harmoniously."

"The Smoke Show" will feature top cannabis brands such as Claybourne, Halara, Traditional, the Equity Trade Network, Hearst, Royal Blunts, Am Weed Co, Lowell, and Clsics. It will be available to all Cali Roots attendees over the age of 21.

The 13th annual California Roots Music & Arts Festival is set to take place over Memorial Weekend at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California. The lineup boasts renowned artists including Stick Figure, Ziggy Marley, E-40, Too $hort, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Rebelution, Ice Cube, and Lupe Fiasco. The full lineup can be found at californiarootsfestival.com. Three-day passes, along with single-day tickets, are available now at this link.

About Embarc: Embarc is one of California's fastest-growing cannabis retailers, operating 15 stores with nearly a dozen additional stores in development – all earned through merit-based licensing processes. Embarc is also California's leading cannabis events concessionaire, working with jurisdictions, event organizers, and communities to integrate responsible cannabis sales and consumption into mainstream live events. To learn more, please visit www.goembarc.com .

About Good Vibez Presents: Good Vibez Presents is a full-circle project for founders and industry veterans, Dan and Amy Sheehan, who have been promoting and producing unforgettable, multidimensional events around the world for decades, most notably the largest reggae-rock festival in the country, California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, which will be taking place from May 24–26 at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. Since 2003, Good Vibez has produced hundreds of concerts and festivals all along the West Coast, Hawaii, Arizona, North Carolina, and Mexico, bringing people together with mindful, sustainable gatherings rich with music and art. Centered on their desire to use their platforms to elevate creatives in their community, their events are rooted in supporting local nonprofits and small businesses. "Everyone who walks through our doors is valued. We want everyone to feel as though they are being welcomed into our home for the weekend," says Amy Sheehan. "We strive to give artists a hospitable, safe, and comfortable environment where creativity can thrive. And we work to give fans the coveted you-had-to-be-there memory with every ticket, it's more than just what or who is on stage; it's the food, the drinks, the art installations, the commitment to safety, and the friendliness of our staff."

Good Vibez Presents believes: Community is everything; There is no Planet B; Music ties us together; and your "favorite band" should be a list ten miles long.

