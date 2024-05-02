Madera to Welcome First Cannabis Dispensary from Embarc, California's Leading Retailer

Embarc Expands Presence in Central Valley With Launch of Madera's First Retail Location and the Company's Second in Fresno, Totalling 15 California Stores

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected California cannabis retail operator Embarc has announced the opening of Madera's first cannabis dispensary and the company's second retail location in Fresno. This milestone represents a significant advancement in Embarc's effort to continue providing safe, community-oriented access to cannabis for California communities. Additionally, it highlights Embarc's strategic retail expansion, which now totals 15 locations in California, with three in the Central Valley.

Embarc opened Madera's first cannabis dispensary and the company's second retail location in Fresno

"We are honored to be the first cannabis dispensary to open its doors in Madera," said Lauren Carpenter, Embarc's CEO and Co-Founder, who grew up in and lives in the Central Valley. "From day one, our mission has been to bring a community-centric approach to legal cannabis sales, and after a multi-year local outreach process, we are excited to be delivering on this promise here."

Embarc's expansion into Madera is a collaborative effort with Will Oliver, a Madera native deeply rooted in the community and Co-Owner of Embarc Madera.

"I'm proud to join forces with Embarc and be part of Madera's historic step towards embracing cannabis," Oliver shared. "We're here to offer safe cannabis access, change misconceptions and benefit our local economy. Together, we aim to show how cannabis can positively impact our community."

In keeping with Embarc's tradition of giving back, both new store locations will donate 1% of all sales to support local initiatives. These contributions will be managed by Embarc's Community Advisory Board, which consists of local leaders and respected stakeholders, ensuring the contributions foster positive and impactful cannabis integration.

"As a long-time Madera resident and advocate for my community, I am thrilled to see Embarc opening as the first cannabis dispensary, setting the tone for what responsible, community-centric cannabis operations can and should be." said Baldwin Moy, Directing Attorney of California Rural Legal Assistance and an Embarc Community Advisory Board member.

Both stores opened their doors on May 1st, with grand opening celebrations planned for May 4th. Each location presents a thoughtfully selected menu designed to appeal to cannabis enthusiasts at every level, from the curious beginner to the seasoned expert. Customers will have access to exclusive deals, special doorbusters and a wide selection of products from top California brands like Claybourne, Traditional, Wyld, Heavy Hitters, Kiva, Almora, Pure Beauty, 710 Labs and more.

Embarc Madera is located at 530 E. Yosemite Ave. and Embarc Fresno Shaw is located at 1784 W. Shaw Ave.

For more information, including store operating hours, please visit www.goembarc.com .

About Embarc

Embarc is one of California's fastest-growing cannabis retailers, operating 15 stores with nearly a dozen additional stores in development—all earned through merit-based licensing processes. Embarc is also California's leading cannabis events concessionaire, working with jurisdictions, event organizers and communities to integrate responsible cannabis sales and consumption into mainstream live events. To learn more, please visit www.goembarc.com .

