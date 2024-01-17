Embark on a Nursing Career in the New Year: Keys to Success in Nursing School

Registered Nurse and Nurse Educator shares tips for aspiring healthcare professionals

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin a new year, aspiring healthcare professionals may be considering embarking on a nursing career. There is a critical need for skilled nurses in the United States, underscoring why now is the time for people passionate about helping others to consider pursuing their nursing degree in 2024.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for qualified nurses is projected to increase faster than the need for all other professionals in the coming decade. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) points to data that shows the country will need more than 200,000 new nurses each year until 2026 to help fill new positions or replace retiring nurses.

To help guide prospective nursing students on their journey, registered nurse (RN) and nurse educator Anthony Silva shares tips on how to choose the right nursing school as well as how to be successful once enrolled. Silva knows firsthand what it's like being a nursing student as well as working as a nurse. Silva earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from Rasmussen University and is currently a clinical instructor at the Rasmussen Fort Myers campus, which he does alongside his fulltime job as a RN surgical assistant at a Southwest Florida hospital.

Choosing a Nursing School

First, when choosing a nursing school, Silva emphasizes the importance of considering various factors such as cost, financial aid, admission rates and requirements (i.e., entrance exams) as well as program structure. For Silva, finding a program that complimented his previous healthcare experience as a medical assistant and EMT was crucial.

"Getting started right away and having the ability to complete my BSN in just 18 months1 is why I chose Rasmussen," said Silva. "Whether opting for an accelerated program or a traditional route, it is essential to choose a nursing school that aligns with your individual educational goals and current lifestyle."

Being Successful in Nursing School

Once enrolled in nursing school, Silva shares the following tips for success:

1. Time Management is Key

Success in nursing school requires effective time management. Silva advises students to carefully plan their schedules to ensure ample time for coursework, personal life, and self-care. Seeking guidance from mentors or school counselors can be beneficial for those who struggle with time management.

2. Build Relationships

Establishing meaningful connections is crucial for success in nursing school. Silva recommends forging relationships with faculty members, clinical instructors, and peers. These relationships not only enhance communication with professors but also contribute to the development of social skills, networking opportunities, and better preparation for the professional nursing environment.

3. Utilize Available Resources and Instruction

Take advantage of the resources provided by the nursing school, including study groups, library and learning services, and clinical experiences. Hands-on opportunities in clinicals as well as simulation labs play a vital role in gaining practical knowledge and skills necessary for a successful nursing career.

"As a clinical instructor, I always encourage my students to fully immerse themselves in their clinicals—meaning don't just stand on the perimeter," expressed Silva. "Get in there and ask questions and get to know the nurses in your clinical rotation. Who is the charge nurse and what are they responsible for? What role does each person play? This knowledge won't just help you as you enter the workplace, but networking opportunities during your clinicals could also set you up for success in finding employment post-graduation."

4. Focus on the Elements of Being a Nurse

Silva also emphasizes the importance of focusing on the fundamental elements of being a nurse. This includes being prepared, staying on top of homework/assignments, learning about and preparing for the NCLEX licensure exam early in your nursing school journey, and exploring whatever resources might be available both within and outside of your academic program.

"As you near the end of your program, don't take your foot off the gas. Stay focused and finish strong so that you can transition into the role of a working nurse with confidence and pride."

As the demand for nurses continue to rise in the U.S., people entering nursing school can make an immediate and lasting impact on the well-being of their communities. Prospective nursing students are encouraged to reflect on these tips as they embark on their educational journey in the new year.

1Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.

