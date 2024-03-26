Rasmussen University Launches Professional Achievement Grant for GuideWell Team Members

Between the grant and GuideWell's tuition reimbursement program, qualified GuideWell team members are now eligible for up to 100% tuition assistance on Rasmussen's online programs

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the launch of a Professional Achievement Grant for GuideWell team members who are interested in advancing their education and skills. Between the new grant and GuideWell's tuition reimbursement program, qualified GuideWell team members are now eligible for 100 percent coverage of costs on more than 50 online degree programs in eight areas of study including advance practice nursing, business, technology, education, and health sciences1.

Qualified GuideWell team members interested in campus-based programs such as nursing, medical assisting and surgical technology may also be eligible for up to a 20 percent corporate grant2.

"This initiative emphasizes our commitment to supporting local communities with workforce solutions and empowering individuals to advance their education and careers," said Paula Singer, president, and chief academic officer at Rasmussen University. "We're excited to extend our Professional Achievement Grant to GuideWell's more than 18,000 team members—providing them the opportunity to start or continue their education with the possibility of no out-of-pocket costs as well as help GuideWell retain valuable talent."

Professional Achievement Grant Program and Team Member Eligibility

This new offer includes all of Rasmussen's online programs in the following areas of study, including the University's suite of online Master's degree programs:

Rasmussen University has more than 20 years of experience designing and teaching online courses. Rasmussen's online programs are designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen fields, all while offering the flexibility to balance education with other commitments.

To qualify for the new grant, GuideWell team members must be in good standing and employed for at least 90 days and work 20 hours per week. Additionally, they must not be on leave of absence at either the course-start or end date and cannot leave the company before tuition disbursement.

For more information about the Professional Achievement Grant now available for GuideWell team members, visit Rasmussen.edu/GuideWell.

1Terms and conditions apply. 100% coverage is subject to employer policies and the student meeting all terms and conditions of the Rasmussen University Professional Achievement Grant. Program availability varies by state and campus. Federal, local and state taxes may apply.

2Students with applicable tuition rates at or lower than $248 per credit for full-time rates and $321 per credit for part-time rates are not eligible for any grants or scholarships offered by the University. Students enrolling in the Master of Science in Nursing degree program on or after January 2, 2023, may be eligible for institutional grants regardless of program or course tuition rate provided they meet all other applicable terms and conditions for the grants. In order to qualify for the grant, all admission requirements must be completed, and enrolling students must provide proof of eligibility by submitting proof of employment. Students cannot receive both corporate and military grants. For additional details visit: Rasmussen.edu/tuition. The Post-Graduate Nursing Certificates are not eligible for the Corporate Grant.

