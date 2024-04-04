Rasmussen University Centralizes Ocala Operations into One Location, Begins Classes in Newly Expanded Campus

Expanded campus includes new classrooms, student spaces, and health science labs

OCALA, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the completion of its campus consolidation and centralization efforts in Ocala, which includes an expansion to its campus located at 1227 SW 17th Avenue.

Last fall, Rasmussen announced plans to consolidate its Main and School of Nursing campus operations into a single location, specifically at its nursing campus location, while also expanding the footprint of the nursing campus. Rasmussen began its Spring Quarter this week under one roof at what is now known as the Rasmussen University Ocala campus.

"We are thrilled to welcome students, particularly our radiologic technology and medical assisting students, as they join our nursing students at our newly expanded Ocala campus," said Pete Beasley, senior campus executive director, Rasmussen University—Ocala campus. "Our campus consolidation and centralization efforts mark an exciting chapter in our more than 17 years in Ocala as we now, for the first time, have all academic and administrative operations at one location—allowing us to streamline our student support services."

In addition to the existing Physical Therapy Assistant and Nursing Skills and Simulation labs, the newly expanded campus features:

New Radiologic Technology and Medical Assisting labs

Nine new classrooms

Larger, renovated student lounge

New HVAC systems

40 new parking spots

"The campus renovations are designed to provide industry-standard laboratories where we can educate the next generation of healthcare professionals to help meet the growing demand throughout our region," said Beasley. "We're also excited to get a new A/V system in our nursing labs as well as simulation equipment including high-fidelity manikins which allow students to practice their skills in a safe environment and enhance their critical thinking and learning experience."

Rasmussen University began offering its first Associate's Degree in Nursing program in Ocala in 2007. Today, the University is a national leader in nursing education. The newly expanded Ocala campus offers residential programs in the full pre-licensure nursing ladder (Practical Nursing Diploma, Associate's and Bachelor of Science), as well as medical assisting, physical therapy assistance and radiologic technology.

In addition to its local residential nursing and health sciences programs, Rasmussen offers more than 30 career-focused online programs in Florida, with access to resources and support on campus. Online programs are offered across eight areas of study, including advance practice nursing, business, education, and health sciences.

For more information about the Rasmussen University Ocala campus, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/florida/ocala/.

