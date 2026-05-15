Embarq Creative Announces Appointment of Robert Armstrong as President

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarq Creative, a leading full-service exhibit and tradeshow company with over 25 years of experience crafting award-winning custom exhibits, immersive brand experiences, and event management, announced the appointment of Robert Armstrong ("Bob") as President. Embarq Creative is backed by Enceladus Partners, a family office focused on partnering with businesses in the lower middle-market.

Bob brings a proven track record of entrepreneurial leadership and scalable growth to Embarq Creative. In his new role, he will lead the company's sales strategy and growth initiatives, building on Embarq Creative's 25–year history of delivering creative, custom exhibit solutions for clients nationwide. Bob is the Founder and former CEO of MC3, an innovative industry leader in creative meeting production, customized training, and technology solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Embarq Creative founding partners Andy Carr and Karen Cohen will continue in their current roles and remain actively involved in the company's future direction and growth. "We are excited to welcome Bob to Embarq Creative," said Karen and Andy. "His proven leadership in building high–performing teams and delivering exceptional client experiences aligns perfectly with our values. We remain fully committed to Embarq's future, and are confident that Bob's addition will strengthen our leadership team and support the next phase of our growth."

Karen and Andy partnered with Enceladus Partners in early 2026 to support the company's continued growth while maintaining founder leadership and culture. "Bob's appointment is an important step in supporting Karen and Andy as they continue building Embarq," said John McKee, Partner at Enceladus Partners. "Adding a proven operator to lead growth initiatives allows Karen and Andy to focus even more on the areas where they create the greatest value — culture, creativity, client relationships, and strategic direction — while continuing to enjoy the work that has driven Embarq's success for more than 25 years."

"I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at Embarq Creative," said Armstrong. "Andy and Karen have built an exceptional company over the past 25 years with a clear focus on people, culture, innovation, and client service. I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we continue to grow."

About Embarq Creative. Embarq Creative is a full-service exhibit and trade show company based in Collegeville, PA. With over 25 years of experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including custom exhibits, rentals, graphics, installation/dismantling, and creative event planning. As part of the Nimlok network, Embarq Creative serves clients nationwide and globally, helping brands stand out and engage audiences effectively. For more information, visit EmbarqCreative.com.

About Enceladus Partners. Enceladus Partners is a family office focused on partnering with founders, families, and management teams of small to mid-sized businesses. Investing the firm's capital along with a network of limited partners, their flexible investment approach allows their partners to find the right solution for their needs. The firm is guided by its core values of honesty, integrity, transparency, and open communication. For more information, visit EnceladusPartners.com.

Press Contact

Andy Carr, Managing Partner – Embarq

[email protected]

John McKee, Partner – Enceladus Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Enceladus Partners, LLC