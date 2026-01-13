Wounded Warrior Project Receives $15 Million Grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to Strengthen Services to Veterans

Grant advances WWP's work to end veteran suicide, expand digital access to care, and broaden outreach to veterans and families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilly Endowment Inc. has approved a $15 million grant to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) that will help strengthen its ability to support active-duty service members, veterans, and their families.

The grant is part of the Endowment's commitment to supporting organizations that provide direct support to members of the U.S. military and veterans and their families. WWP was one of 18 national organizations selected to receive grants totaling more than $116.5 million.

WWP is investing in digital solutions that make it easier for warriors to get the help they need, with support from the Lilly Endowment grant.

"WWP is working to end veteran suicide, and we know this bold effort cannot be accomplished alone," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "This transformational grant from Lilly Endowment strengthens our ability to reach more at-risk veterans and show them that life is truly worth living – through hope, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose. This funding allows us to scale and expand our capacity so more warriors can access the support they need, when they need it the most."

WWP will use the grant to advance the following organizational priorities:

End Veteran Suicide

Our nation loses roughly 17 veterans to suicide each day. Many veterans face challenges transitioning to civilian life and delay seeking help. WWP is focused on reaching them earlier and stepping in with the right support. WWP has built a proven, evidence-based approach to suicide prevention that spans early identification, crisis support, research, and peer connection. This investment will strengthen and help WWP scale these existing efforts.

Create Better Connections Through Technology

WWP is improving how warriors get help because quick support can save lives. This grant accelerates ongoing investments in digital solutions that remove barriers, shorten wait times, and, in turn, enables WWP to deliver more personalized support. These tools help warriors get support on their own schedule, connect with others through shared communities, and spot concerns earlier. This leads to faster, more coordinated responses across WWP's network.

Reach More Veterans

WWP is focused on connecting with veterans earlier and keeping them engaged, especially during moments of transition, when challenges can increase. This grant expands outreach efforts, helping WWP reach warriors sooner and stay involved. By connecting earlier, WWP can help reduce avoidable hardships, support smoother transitions, and ensure veterans and their families know where to turn for help.

"Military service members, veterans and their families are extremely resilient," said Ronni Kloth, the Endowment's vice president for community development. "We are pleased to be able to help these organizations enhance and expand the crucial support they provide for our country's military service members, veterans and their families."

Lilly Endowment's investment strengthens WWP's ability to lead with evidence-based programs, integrated support systems, and early intervention. Together, we will help more warriors move from surviving to thriving, no matter where they are on their journey.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. Although the Endowment maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana, it also funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion.

