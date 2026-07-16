EMBC Shareholder Alert: August 17, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Embecta Corp. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

Wall Street Turned Bearish on Embecta After a "Major Miss" Exposed the Gap Between Management's "Incredibly Resolute" Pen Needle Claims and a 57.8% Single-Day Stock Collapse

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTIG downgraded Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) from Buy to Neutral. Wolfe Research titled its coverage note "Ouch! Injection of FY2Q26 Info Stings. US Needs a Bandaid." Fiscal year 2026 EPS guidance was slashed approximately 40%. Shares lost $5.35 in a single trading session. These analyst reactions followed Embecta's May 5, 2026 disclosure that its U.S. business had deteriorated far beyond anything management had signaled to the market during the Class Period of November 25, 2025 through May 4, 2026.

Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

The lead plaintiff deadline is August 17, 2026. Embecta's stock closed at $9.25 on May 4, 2026, and fell to $3.90 the following day after second quarter results revealed revenue down 17.4% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Management's Own Words

Analyst coverage heading into the Class Period reflected the confidence Embecta's leadership projected. At the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026, the Company described its pen needle franchise as "incredibly resolute" and highlighted stable insulin pen prescription trends. On February 5, 2026, the Company reaffirmed all fiscal year 2026 guidance ranges, including revenue of $1.071 billion to $1.093 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.80 to $3.00. Sell-side models, the lawsuit contends, were calibrated to these representations.

The Downgrades Begin: "Major Miss" and "Guidance Cut"

The May 5, 2026 earnings release shattered those models:

BTIG characterized the quarter as a "major miss" and "guidance cut," downgrading EMBC from Buy to Neutral

Wolfe Research noted EMBC was trading at approximately 2.5x fiscal year 2026 earnings following the collapse, with U.S. underperformance and pen needle share loss identified as the primary negative drivers

Revised EPS guidance of $1.55 to $1.75 represented an approximately 40% reduction from the $2.80 to $3.00 range management had reaffirmed just three months earlier

Adjusted operating margin guidance fell from 29%-30% to 22.25%-23.25%, a contraction of nearly 700 basis points at the midpoint

Free cash flow expectations were cut nearly in half, from $180M-$200M to $95M-$105M

The Company simultaneously slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.01 per share

Execution Concerns Replace Confidence on Wall Street

The speed and severity of the analyst reassessment reflected how far actual results diverged from what the Company had communicated. As alleged in the securities action filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, management knew or recklessly disregarded that U.S. pen needle weakness, concentrated share loss at a single customer, and shifting patient purchasing patterns toward channels where Embecta does not participate were undermining the guidance it continued to reaffirm publicly.

Wolfe Research's note specifically flagged "share loss in pen needles" and "overall market volume softness" as the largest contributors to the negative surprise. The complaint asserts these were not sudden developments but trends that were observable internally well before the May 5 corrective disclosure.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The analyst downgrades following Embecta's May 5 disclosure illustrate how rapidly Wall Street reprices securities when the gap between corporate statements and operational reality is revealed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Embecta Investors

Sell-side analysts function as intermediaries between corporate disclosures and investor decisions. When those intermediaries simultaneously reverse their positions, as occurred with EMBC on May 5, 2026, it confirms that the prior information environment was materially different from the reality that emerged. The 57.8% single-day decline quantifies the extent to which the market, guided by analyst models built on management's own representations, had overvalued Embecta shares.

The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 17, 2026.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Lawsuit

Q: How much did EMBC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 57.8%, a decline of $5.35 per share, after Embecta disclosed second quarter 2026 results on May 5, 2026 that revealed revenue down over 14%, share loss at a major customer, slashed guidance, and a dividend cut from $0.15 to $0.01 per share. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EMBC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Embecta made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its pen needle segment, the attainability of its fiscal year 2026 guidance, and the stability of its U.S. business during the class period of November 25, 2025 through May 4, 2026. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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