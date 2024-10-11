Embolization Coil Market to Grow by USD 538.3 Million from 2024-2028 Driven by Rising Incidence of Aneurysms, Report on AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Embolization Coil Market size is estimated to grow by USD 538.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of aneurysms is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances in embolization coil . However, complications associated with use of embolization coils poses a challenge - Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Achieva Medical, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cordis Corp., Cook Group Inc., Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Medical Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embolization Coil Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Neurology, Oncology, Peripheral vascular disease, Cardiology, and Others), Type (Detachable coil and Pushable coil), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global embolization coil market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advances and innovations. These technological developments have led to the creation of various types of embolization coils, including 3D embolization coils, liquid embolization coils, miniaturized coils, and hydrocoils, each with unique benefits for end-users. 3D embolization coils, such as Target 3D detachable coils by Stryker Corp., offer improved precise multi-planar deployment and accelerated thrombus formation, making them ideal for treating wide-necked aneurysms or high-flow territories. Liquid embolization coils, made from materials like cyanoacrylate, detergent, ALGEL, and absolute alcohol, provide easier penetration of vascular structures and are available in various forms, including foams, glue, or embolics. Miniaturized coils, like the GALAXY G3 microcoil by Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., are used to fill open spaces in aneurysms and provide high packing densities with lower patient retreatment rates. Hydrocoils, such as HydroFrame by Terumo Medical Corp., offer mechanical occlusion with less reliance on thrombus formation and improved volume filling and occlusion efficacy, making them suitable for visceral aneurysms, high-flow vascular arteriovenous fistulae, and abdominal aneurysm repair conditions. Moreover, embolization coils with integrated deployment mechanisms, like AZUR Peripheral Hydrocoil - Embolization coils by Terumo Medical Corp., work on both pushable and detachable mechanisms, reducing procedural costs and offering permanent mechanical occlusion for tumor conditions. Overall, these technological advancements are driving the demand for embolization coils and fueling market growth during the forecast period.

The Embolization Coil Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of interventional radiology procedures for various conditions. Cerebrovascular diseases, including those caused by tobacco use, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity, are major drivers. Coils are used to treat conditions like cerebral aneurysms, cerebral arteriovenous malformations, and arteriovenous fistulas. In cardiology, coils are used for coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and blockages caused by atherosclerosis. In neurology, they are used for treating brain aneurysms, brain arteriovenous malformations, and neurological symptoms such as headaches, neck pain, and upper back pain. Coils are also used in oncology for cancer cases and hypervascular tumors. Detachable and pushable coils made of platinum, hydrogel, and platinum tungsten alloy are used in arteries and the arterial wall. Coils are used in hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory centers for treating conditions like heart attacks, strokes, aortic aneurysms, thoracic aneurysms, and diabetes. Family history and inheritance are also factors influencing the market. Symptoms such as nausea and vomiting can indicate the need for embolization coil procedures.

Market Challenges

Embolization coils are commonly used in medical procedures to block blood flow in specific areas of the body. However, complications can arise from the use of these coils. Some complications include coil migration, misplacement, incomplete retrieval, coil stretching, and limited length range, leading to non-target embolization. Other risks include aneurysmal perforation and rupture, parent artery occlusion, cerebral embolism, neurological deficits such as stroke and death, puncture site hematoma, thromboembolic episodes, pain, vasospasm, infection, vascular thrombosis, clot formation, hemorrhage, and ischemia. The catheter placement can cause damage to the blood vessel, bruising, bleeding, and infection. Malfunctioning of the embolization coil due to mechanical failures, console defects, cross-contamination, and catheter-based infection transmission are additional concerns. Despite advancements in technology, regulatory bodies continue to report device malfunctions during embolization procedures. These complications may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Embolization Coil Market faces several challenges in the healthcare industry. These include complications such as vasospasm, infection, vascular thrombosis, and clot formation leading to ischemia. Reprocessing and sterilization of coils pose challenges due to mechanical issues and console flaws. Cross contamination is also a concern. Hospitals, ASCs, clinics, and diagnostic centers use various types of embolization coils like 3D, miniaturized, hydrocoils, and conformable 3D shape for conditions like brain and cardiac aneurysms, blood-related disorders, tumors, and vascular diseases. Minimally invasive procedures for liver and kidney cancer, aortic artery disorders, neuroendocrine tumors, and peripheral vascular diseases are on the rise. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of addressing these challenges to ensure safe and effective embolization procedures for ischemic heart disease and cardiovascular diseases. Bronchial artery embolization is another application area for embolization coils.

Segment Overview

This embolization coil market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Neurology

1.2 Oncology

1.3 Peripheral vascular disease

1.4 Cardiology

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Detachable coil

2.2 Pushable coil Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Neurology- The Embolization Coil Market has shown consistent growth due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. These coils are used to block blood flow in vessels, effectively treating various conditions such as uterine fibroids and arteriovenous malformations. Major players in the market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Merit Medical. The market's expansion is driven by advancements in technology, rising healthcare expenditures, and a growing geriatric population.

Research Analysis

The Embolization Coil Market refers to the global industry dedicated to providing medical devices used in embolization procedures. Embolization is a minimally invasive treatment used to block blood flow to various conditions, including brain aneurysms, cardiac aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations. These conditions can lead to serious health issues such as ischemic heart disease, cardiovascular diseases, and symptoms like headaches, neck pain, upper back pain, nausea, and vomiting. Embolization coils are used to treat a range of conditions, from blood-related disorders like liver and kidney cancer to tumors, neuroendocrine tumors, and peripheral vascular diseases. The procedure involves inserting a catheter into an artery or vein and deploying the coil to block the flow of oxygenated blood to the affected area. The World Health Organization recognizes the importance of minimally invasive procedures like embolization in improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The arterial wall and nerves surrounding the affected area may be damaged during the procedure, but the benefits often outweigh the risks. Other conditions treated with embolization include aortic artery disorders, bronchial artery embolization, and Arteriovenous malformations. The use of embolization coils continues to expand as researchers explore new applications for this versatile medical technology.

Market Research Overview

The Embolization Coil Market encompasses a range of devices used in minimally invasive procedures for treating various medical conditions. These conditions include brain aneurysms, cardiac aneurysms, blood related conditions, tumors such as liver and kidney cancer, and aortic artery disorders. Neuroendocrine tumors, peripheral vascular diseases, and ischemic heart disease are also treated with embolization coils. Causes of these conditions include unhealthy lifestyle choices like tobacco use, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity, as well as inherited factors like family history and inheritance. Coil embolization is a common procedure used to block blood flow to the affected area. Detachable coils and pushable ones are used for this purpose. The Neurology, Cardiology, Urology, and Oncology segments utilize embolization coils in their respective fields. Conditions treated with embolization coils include aneurysms (abdominal aortic, thoracic aortic), blockages, cancer cases, and hypervascular tumors. Symptoms of these conditions may include headaches, neck pain, upper back pain, nausea, and vomiting. Coils are made of materials like platinum, hydrogel, and platinum tungsten alloy. They are used in arteries and veins to treat arteriovenous malformations and oxygenated blood sacs. Endovascular surgery, using a steerable catheter, is used to implant the coils. Government programmes and the healthcare system support the use of peripheral embolization devices, including microcatheters, in treating various conditions.

