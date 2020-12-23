Embrace Home Loans Delivers Online Holiday Cheer to Employees' Kids

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, Embrace Home Loans , a top ranked national mortgage lender, is delivering some holiday cheer to the children of its employees—even if they can't get together in person.

Since this past summer and throughout the holidays, Embrace has been hosting online Zoom events for its employees' kids. Children who attend "online recess" get to participate in storytelling, singing, acting, artwork and other activities. The online events are led by Alexandra Fortin, an actress and nanny based in New York City.

"Normally we'd have summer, Halloween and holiday get-togethers for the kids at our office, including our huge annual party," said Dana Fortin, Embrace's chief marketing officer and Alexandra's mother. "Rather than cancel or postpone employee activities this year, we've gotten creative and come up with ways to evolve employee engagement and experiences to fit our newly remote workforce."

Online recess will continue as long as the pandemic keeps children's parents from going into the office. Kids who sign up for Embrace's online recess receive gift packages from Embrace that include books, crafts, snacks and other items.

"It takes some coordination to get everything out to the kids, but it has been so worth it," said Jennifer O'Neil, Embrace's director of corporate communications. "Not only are the kids excited, but the parents are, too. I get so many emails from our team who are grateful that the company cares about their kids' happiness. It feels fantastic just to do something extra to lift everyone's spirits and support their wellbeing during these crazy times."

Catch a glimpse at some of the Zoom events Embrace has created for the children of its employees here.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

