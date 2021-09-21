Embrace Home Loans Donates Thousands of Facial Masks to Local Rhode Island Schools

Embrace's director of communications, Jennifer O'Neil, spearheaded the donations of masks to the three local school districts. "Year after year, Embrace Home Loans does so much for our communities," said O'Neil. "Donating masks again this year is a perfect example of how we work to help the local communities in Rhode Island. Providing these masks is a great way to help keep everyone healthy and safe for in-person learning at our schools."

"Thank you to Embrace Home Loans for their generous donation of disposable masks for our district," said Dr. Thomas Kenworthy, Portsmouth superintendent of schools. "For the second year in a row, Embrace has demonstrated their commitment to helping the communities they serve."

"Embrace's commitment to a strong partnership with the Middletown public schools is evident each year," said Rosemarie K. Kraeger, Middletown superintendent of schools. "They reach out frequently to the schools and support our students. We appreciate their generosity and the supply of masks."

Donating face masks for schools is just one of the many ways Embrace has continued their tradition of giving back to the community. Every year, the company also matches employee donations to the charitable causes of the employee's choice up to $2,500 each. Embrace and its employees have donated over $25 million to many worthy causes over the past decade.

Embrace has been named multiple times as one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. The company also received the first-place award for the Top Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction in the Large Division from SocialSurvey, which released data on customer satisfaction among nearly 200 mortgage companies nationwide. Embrace offers competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life focus and a culture that fosters job satisfaction and success.

