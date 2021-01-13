Embrace Home Loans' Michele Welch Honored with Realtor Group Award

The Affiliate of the Year award is the highest form of recognition RAPV can bestow on an affiliate member, according to the group. It is given based on a member's activities within RAPV, community service outside the association and business activity. A RAPV member since 2016, Welch has served on the group's Community Service, Affiliate-Realtor ® and Government Affairs committees.

"I'm delighted to be recognized with this award," Welch said. "RAPV is a great organization and I enjoy serving on its committees. In particular, I like working with the Community Service committee to help those in need in western Massachusetts."

"Michele has demonstrated a tremendous amount of support to the association with her community outreach. She has volunteered in RAPV's community service efforts through fundraising, shelter support, taking the lead in supporting the Shriners hospital blanket project, and has been heavily involved with Revitalize CDC," RAPV said in a statement on the award.

Welch volunteers with numerous organizations, including Revitalize CDC, which performs critical repairs, modifications and rehabilitations in Hampshire county on the homes and non-profit facilities of low-income families with children, the elderly, military veterans and people with special needs. Welch also volunteers for Habit for Humanity and is a member of the Women Business Owner's Alliance, the Breakfast Club Networking Group and a supporter of the Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation.

In August of 2020, Welch worked with RAPV and the Massachusetts Association of Realtors® to arrange for the donation of masks to Christina's House, an organization that provides transitional housing for homeless mothers and their children as well as education and emotional, spiritual and physical support. Welch also organized an "angel team" of volunteers to help repair, paint and clean a 10-bedroom home Christina's House had purchased in Springfield last summer before new families moved in. Last fall, Welch was interviewed by Channel WWLP, a local NBC affiliate, for her work with Christina's House.

"We're tremendously proud of Michele for winning this award," said Paul Laprade, Northeast regional manager for Embrace Home Loans. "Michele devotes countless hours to bettering the lives of those in need in her community. This award is certainly well-deserved."

Located in Springfield, RAPV has more than 1,800 members and covers 68 cities and towns in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties. RAPV is one of 1,200 local chapters of the National Association of REALTORS®.

