Embrace Home Loans Named a Best Place to Work by Providence Business News for 16th Consecutive Year

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, has been named to Providence Business News' (PBN's) 2021 Best Places to Work awards list. Embrace Home Loans ranked fourth in the large employer category, or companies with 150-499 employees in the region.

Each of the companies and organizations recognized this year were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group.

"Embrace Home Loans is very honored to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Rhode Island," said Dennis Hardiman, president and CEO of Embrace Home Loans. "Our employees are the number one factor in Embrace's success, so we work hard to cultivate an environment where they can succeed and grow in their careers."

Embrace Home Loans is a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender that processes, underwrites, funds and closes all its loans in-house. The company has been recognized with multiple workplace awards, including from National Mortgage News, Fortune and Best Companies. It is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors.

Embrace Home Loans offers competitive compensation and benefits, and a balanced work-life focus, "Embrace has proven time and again to be a great place to work, where loan officers and other staff members are given every resource to succeed," said Julie Chipman, director of talent development. "The average tenure of our loan officers is over seven years, well above the industry average of two years."

Embrace is actively recruiting loan officers, underwriters and loan processors to meet the growing demand for its mortgage products. In 2020, the company originated more than $6 billion in mortgage loans, which was a company record and a 70% increase from 2019.

To learn more about career opportunities at Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized sixteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

