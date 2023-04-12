Embrace Home Loans' Sandy Spring, MD Office Recognized by Maryland Department of Commerce

Branch Manager Marcos Sanchez accepts citation celebrating 10-year anniversary of Sandy Spring branch in the state

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that its Sandy Spring, Maryland office has received a Secretary's Citation from the Maryland Department of Commerce. The branch was recognized for assisting thousands of homebuyers and consumers across the Sandy Spring area over the past decade and for making customer satisfaction a top priority.

Branch Manager Marcos Sanchez received the Secretary's Citation at a recent Olney, Maryland Chamber of Commerce event. "It's a total honor to be recognized for our hard work helping people throughout the area with their home financing needs," Sanchez said. "I'm especially thrilled that the citation notes that we are dedicated to providing the best customer service, which has always been a priority for us. We thank Secretary R. Michael Gill and the Maryland Department of Commerce for this recognition, which I share with the entire Sandy Spring branch."

Sanchez has been with Embrace Home Loans since 2012 and has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. During his tenure at Embrace, he has been a perennial honoree of the President's Club, a recognition given to top-producing sales professionals who have made a positive impact in the lives of Embrace's customers, referral partners and employees.

"It's not surprising that Marcos and all the Sandy Spring originators received statewide recognition for their dedication to assisting homebuyers," said Tim Higgins, regional manager at Embrace Home Loans. "We congratulate them on their accomplishments and anticipate much more success for the branch in the future."

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed from coast-to-coast and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

[email protected]

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203)260-5476

[email protected]

SOURCE Embrace Home Loans