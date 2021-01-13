Embrace Pet Insurance Hires Kelly Coffey as Director of Business Development

"Embrace's strong core values truly sets them apart and makes them a desirable company to work for and partner with."

"Our company's success in partnering with carriers, brokers and agents in the insurance space is undeniable," said Brian Macias, President of Embrace Pet Insurance. "In addition to our intuitive front-end quoting and binding technology, others in the insurance industry choose to put their trust in us due to our award-winning customer care and fast claims processing. We take that stewardship seriously. Kelly brings the tenacity to help Embrace step into 2021 with enthusiasm and will be integral in enabling us to continue to forge and nurture key relationships."

With an impressive track record in prospecting and partnership activation, Coffey's primary focus at Embrace will be to expand the company's overall reach while developing strategic co-branding initiatives with other leading organizations. Additionally, Coffey will lead the company's business development team focused on cultivating veterinary and affinity-based development channels and expanding into new territories.

"I'm ecstatic to join the Embrace team to contribute to the company's continued growth and success. We will succeed by expanding our existing relationships with a heavy focus on bringing in new growth partners. Pet insurance is a fast-growing industry with endless opportunities to market to both the B2C and B2B channels," Coffey said. "Embrace's strong core values truly sets them apart and makes them a desirable company to work for and partner with. I'm excited to leverage my extensive industry knowledge and partnership networks to cultivate our affinity and employee benefit channels and help take us to the next level."

For several consecutive years, Embrace has been named a Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer and other notable organizations for its unique culture and commitment to its Core Values to drive continued success, which include: Openness & Honesty, Giving Back, Personal Responsibility, Innovation, Passion and Customer Fixation.

To learn more about Embrace's innovative offerings, please visit EmbracePetInsurance.com.

Embrace Pet Insurance, an NSM Insurance Group company, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country.

