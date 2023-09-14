Embrace the Autumn Crave with New Fall Fro-Yo Flavors at 16 Handles

News provided by

16 Handles

14 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

Frozen Dessert Brand to Welcome Back Highly Anticipated "Oh My Pumpkin Pie" in September

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a good summer fling, get ready to fall in love with the relaunch of 16 Handles' pumpkin frozen yogurt flavor. Starting September 16, customers at all 16 Handles locations can enjoy "Oh My Pumpkin Pie," available for a limited time.

Made with real pumpkin, this artisan flavor features hints of cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg. A classic fall tradition, this smooth, rich flavor pairs perfectly with graham cracker crumbs and cheesecake bites from the topping bar. "Oh My Pumpkin Pie" will be available through the fall and winter months at participating locations.

"It wouldn't be Fall without our Oh My Pumpkin Pie! This flavor is always a fan-favorite because it's such a great base to stack with toppings – plus it's a low-fat, all-natural 16 Handles Artisan flavor so you can feel good about stuffing yourself!" said CEO Neil Hershman.

The self-serve frozen dessert shop isn't fall-ing it a day with one flavor relaunch. Starting October 16, all 16 Handles locations will also be offering an all-new, Graham Cracker flavor and S'mores Twist. 

16 Handles sets itself apart with contemporary store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and Dō edible cookie dough.

To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit https://16handles.com/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 35 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE 16 Handles

Also from this source

16 Handles Marks One Year Anniversary of Acquisition

16 Handles Debuts New Store Prototype in Naples, Florida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.