Embrace the Future of Crypto Trading with Bybit's AI Solutions

News provided by

Bybit

21 Dec, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's most trusted crypto exchange according to CoinGecko, has announced a powerful suite of free AI trading tools, introducing cutting-edge solutions designed to revolutionize crypto trading.

In a bold move to democratize strategy trading for all levels of investors, Bybit is collecting its suite of AI products under a new Trading Tools category to provide an easy onboarding experience making this new technology more easily accessible. The AI platform boasts a track record of steady returns underpinned by meticulous statistical analyses.

In a striking testament to the power of artificial intelligence trading, Bybit has reported a substantial collective investment of $107,794,527 by users employing their state-of-the-art AI trading tools. Notably, these advanced tools underscore the potent efficacy of AI in enhancing trading strategies.

Before the advent of AI, bot trading was a domain for the advanced user, demanding extensive understanding of intricate trading strategies. Bybit has transformed this landscape by introducing TradeGPT powered by Master Traders, which contribute a constant flow of successful strategies for followers to utilize, leveraging market conditions round the clock. Bybit's Trading Tools also includes Aurora AI, a new product which integrates Bybit's trading data and offers a variety of high-yield, stable, and high-frequency arbitrage strategies.

"We've always been at the forefront of technological integration within the crypto space," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Trading Tools represents our commitment to this vision, giving traders the power of AI to harness market opportunities continuously, without the need for deep trading strategy knowledge."

Bybit will also offer an intelligent news classification feature, offering real-time information from social media and expert opinions, ensuring that traders are always informed and one step ahead. Trading Tools is not merely a facelift but a leap forward in providing a data-centric approach to investment that's unparalleled in the crypto market.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

