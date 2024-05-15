Embracing the Future of Healthcare: 2024 HAOP Summit Announces Partnership with University of Phoenix

Healthcare in the Age of Personalization (HAOP) Virtual Summit on June 5-6, 2024

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare continues to evolve towards a more personalized, consumer-driven model, the 2024 Healthcare in the Age of Personalization (HAOP) Summit, created by GLLG and sponsored by University of Phoenix, emerges as a critical thought leadership platform for healthcare reinvention. On June 5-6, 2024, this virtual summit features healthcare executives to explore the intersection of personalization and healthcare for both patients and employees.

Step into the future of healthcare that is being defined by employees and patients as consumers. Join the 2024 HAOP Virtual Summit on June 5-6, to identify your readiness to lead in ways that matter most to those you serve.

Healthcare leadership has reached a critical juncture in the ways providers work, lead, and conduct business given the scale, scope, pace, and interconnectedness of healthcare's challenges. The summit will address the limitations of the existing healthcare leadership model, and how to elevate readiness to lead patient and employee experiences. With a special focus on employees as consumers, the partnership with University of Phoenix underscores a commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare leaders.

The summit will include intimate fireside chats and interactive panel discussions, featuring industry leaders from Cedars Sinai, Wellstar Health, Duke Health, Sutter Health, Hoag Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Ballard Heath, PNC Healthcare, ECU Health, Advocate Health, and Riverside Health System. .

"The balance of power is shifting away from traditional institutions into the hands of individuals. Healthcare leaders must account for the symbiotic relationship between patients and consumers that directly impacts health outcomes. Personalization is healthcare's transformation. Healthcare must stop leading with outdated standards that don't account for what matters to patients and consumers as individuals," says Glenn Llopis, CEO, GLLG who will serve as the summit's moderator.

For only $199, attendees get two days of live summit access, on-demand access, and complementary online courseware at GLLG's Online Academy. For team package offering and sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].

Registration Details:

The 2024 HAOP Summit welcomes participants to a virtual experience focused on shaping the future of healthcare. This event provides an exceptional platform for professional growth and industry insights. For all the information you need and to register, please visit our Official Website.

About GLLG

GLLG builds high-performance leaders, teams and cultures focusing on inclusion and individuality through its annual summits to inspire a cross-industry movement for strengthening business resilience.

CONTACT: Douglas Luvizutto, [email protected]

