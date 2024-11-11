Embracing the Green Commitment: Tuya Smart to Showcase at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 11 to 22, 2024, the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is set to commence in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global cloud platform service provider, is poised to make a significant appearance at this pivotal event, representing the technology sector. The company will host and participate in a series of high-level events within the COP29 blue and green zones, collaborating with international partners to tackle the pressing challenges of climate change and promote sustainable development for human society.

This year's COP29 will bring together government officials from over a hundred countries and regions, hundreds of climate change thought leaders, and thousands of global enterprises to Azerbaijan for a two-week in-depth discussion on topics such as climate financing, more ambitious emission reduction targets, and so on.

As the COP29 conference approaches, Tuya's participation has garnered widespread interest. Here's a sneak peek at Tuya's outstanding contributions to practicing ESG principles and driving green innovation.

Highlight I: Leveraging Smart Technologies to Energize Sustainable Communities and Energy Transition

On November 15th, Tuya will co-host a side event themed "Sustainable Communities and Technology Applications" in the COP29 Blue Zone, in partnership with Biosphere 3. This event will bring Tuya together with representatives from green projects such as Dubai Expo City as well as community business leaders, to explore how smart technologies can drive sustainable community development.

Beyond sustainable communities, on November 13th, Tuya will participate in a side event titled "Energy Transition: Challenges and Opportunities," engaging with industry leaders on how intelligent platforms can serve as a powerful engine for energy transformation. Tuya will share its concepts, experiences, and practical successes in carbon reduction efforts.

How will Tuya join forces with global partners to outline a blueprint for a green, healthy, and prosperous future community, and further the transition to green energy through these two events? The suspense will be unveiled one by one!

Highlight II: Tuya will Present at the China Corner, Discussing a Zero Carbon Future with the World

Since the 2011 Durban Climate Conference in South Africa, the Chinese delegation has established a "China Corner" at every annual United Nations Climate Conference, effectively communicating China's measures and achievements in climate change mitigation and adaptation to the international community.

At COP29, Tuya will make its debut at the China Corner, participating in the themed side event "Dialogue with the World: Building a Zero Carbon Future Ecology." Moreover, Tuya will bring its Home Energy Management System (HEMS) and Building Energy Management System (BEMS) as part of its energy solutions showcase at COP29.

As an active participant in the carbon reduction domain, how is Tuya Smart leading the revolution in smart and green technology with its unique perspective and innovative solutions? And how is it inspiring more people to join the ranks of carbon reduction to co-create a greener home for all? These questions will be answered at the China Corner event!

Tuya stands not only as a participant but also as a connector and innovator at this year's COP29. Looking ahead, the company firmly believes that through the power of innovative technology and global cooperation, a pathway towards a green and sustainable future can be forged.

