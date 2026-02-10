Embracing the Transformative Role of AI in Driving RWD Adoption, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain a better understanding of the role of AI when curating and analyzing data from real-world sources such as EHR, claims and images. Attendees will gain insight into trends in industry usage, adoption and future opportunities to leverage RWD/RWE across the drug development lifecycle. The featured speakers will discuss the value of linking RWD sources to drive decision-making in clinical research.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) are playing an increasingly important role across the pharmaceutical research and development lifecycle, as life sciences organizations look to strengthen evidence generation, improve efficiency and support patient safety. Drawing in part on new industry research from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD), this webinar examines how RWD and RWE are being adopted across the industry and where opportunities for broader impact remain.

Advances in AI are expanding access to RWD, enabling researchers to improve study design, optimize site selection, strengthen patient recruitment and support patient safety initiatives. Life sciences organizations are applying RWD and RWE across multiple use cases, including retrospective and prospective studies, comparative effectiveness research, health economics and outcomes research and commercialization.

However, data volume and computing power alone do not ensure better decisions. Translating RWD into evidentiary insight depends on data quality, governance and close collaboration between medical and technical experts. This webinar highlights current adoption patterns, practical constraints and opportunities to generate actionable insight across the drug development lifecycle.

This webinar will feature a discussion that includes:

The role AI can play in the curation and analysis of real-world data and its impact on the drug development lifecycle

Use cases for RWD/RWE beyond clinical trial optimization, patient recruitment and pharmacovigilance

Current industry adoption in terms of use cases and potential for expansion, challenges/opportunities and ROI

Data sources beyond EHR patient records, the industry is looking to leverage in the curation of RWD

Register for this webinar to learn how RWD can be transformed into high-quality RWE that supports better decision-making across pharmaceutical research and development.

Join Ken Getz, Executive Director & Research Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development; Mary Jo Lamberti, PhD, Director & Research Associate Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development; and Aracelis Torres, PhD, MPH, Chief Data & Science Officer, Verana Health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Embracing the Transformative Role of AI in Driving RWD Adoption.

