eMed and x.labs Collaborate to Share Validated Results of At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Tests

MIAMI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, and x.labs™, the leader in next-generation digital healthcare technologies, have announced a collaboration to support communication of at-home COVID-19 rapid test results via x.labs' PreCheck Digital Health Passport.

"Widespread rapid testing and results reporting continues to be among the key solutions for reducing the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed CEO. "Our collaboration with x.labs will help more individuals get tested and receive their results through our verification process, now with the additional ability to share their health status in order to get back to school, work and life."

eMed offers a first-of-its-kind digital health platform to virtually guide individuals through an at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test. The rapid BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test requires no additional equipment, is authenticated, and delivers results within 15 minutes.

Under the agreement with x.labs, eMed Certified Guides will validate each test and result for PreCheck users. Users have access to their test result in the PreCheck app. Additionally, eMed automatically reports a test result to public health departments for tracking and tracing, benefiting broader public health.

The PreCheck Digital Health Passport is built on blockchain technology and allows individuals to share their health status through an encrypted digital wallet on their smartphone, without the need to share the underlying medical and personal information. The health data includes testing and vaccination results, as well as temperature and wellness survey results.

The aim of the collaboration is to give businesses, hotels, schools, event venues and governments accurate information about an individual's COVID-19 health status, and therefore the confidence they can gather safely.

"This collaboration will ensure accurate testing and interpretation of results for convenient, at-home rapid tests, and help protect against the further spread of COVID-19," said Todd Dunphy, COO for x.labs. "We are thrilled to integrate this layer of accuracy into PreCheck for its users and clients."

Among a growing number of corporate clients, x.labs collaborates closely with Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,100 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. PreCheck will be available in all Accor hotels in the USA and Puerto Rico beginning in April, including Delano, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Mondrian, SLS Hotels, Sofitel, among other hospitality brands.

Between the collaboration with eMed, individual sales, and corporate and municipal partnerships, x.labs is tracking to gain more than 10 million PreCheck users by the end of the year.

eMed continues to distribute and administer millions of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests throughout the country, helping get more tests in the hands of people who need them most.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home health care testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

About x.labs

x.labs is the leader in next-generation public safety threat detection and digital healthcare technologies and is a company dedicated to the development of cutting edge, high-speed checkpoint systems that detect emerging threats to civilians, buildings and law enforcement. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies for a safer world. They are addressing the need for fast, effective, proactive security and the digitization of healthcare. Their smart technologies offer many compelling advantages. That goes for consumers as well as resorts, healthcare providers, schools, places of worship, event venues, airports and corporate venues.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated, or authorization is revoked sooner.

