eMed™ Expands Access to Verified At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Testing

MIAMI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, today announced its at-home COVID-19 rapid testing platform is now available in Spanish with Spanish-speaking Certified Guides who virtually guide users through the administration of the BinaxNOW™ rapid antigen test.

"There are at least 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States. While the pandemic has magnified the gaps in our healthcare system for vulnerable populations, eMed is eliminating language barriers to our innovative care platform," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. "Spanish language test instructions, coupled with Spanish-speaking Certified Guides will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives in even more communities with our new capability."

eMed connects individuals, organizations and states with fast, reliable and easy COVID-19 rapid tests. At $25 each, rapid tests administered by eMed are the most affordable option currently available on the market with authenticated results reported automatically to public health authorities. These at-home tests require no additional equipment and deliver authenticated results within 15-minutes.

Available for purchase online at eMed.com and also free through certain government partnerships, eMed tests ensure that anyone — regardless of working hours, mobility issues, caregiving responsibilities or other challenges — is able to get tested from the convenience of home avoiding lines and additional exposure. Test users will be guided through the testing process remotely by a Spanish-speaking eMed Certified Guide, who will verify the individual's identity and authenticate the test and result.

Reaching Spanish speaking populations in their native language is only the latest in a series of advances from eMed that make access to rapid at-home testing easier than ever before. eMed recently announced a mobile capability for its testing platform, allowing anyone to order tests, get tested, and view their validated results all from a single device, such as a smartphone or tablet.

As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver affordable, on-demand access to health care services, eMed is also innovating new technology to home-enable third-party verified results for more diagnostic tests, including influenza, drug testing and sexually transmitted infections, among other conditions.

To date, eMed has distributed millions of tests through individual sales and partnerships with companies, such as Cardinal Health, TruePill, x.labs, and states, including Colorado and Ohio.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

