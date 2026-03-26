EMED RAISES $200 MILLION AT $2 BILLION PLUS VALUATION

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami based eMed today announced it has raised $200 million in funding at a $2 billion plus valuation.

The $200 million plus round brings together lead investor AON Consulting, Inc., with prominent investors such as NFL legend and eMed Founding Chief Wellness Officer Tom Brady, alongside Jeff Aronin, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Paragon Biosciences; Ara Cohen, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Member of Knighthead Capital Management; Antonio Gracias, Founder and CEO of Valor Equity Partners; Joe Lonsdale, Founder and Managing Partner at 8VC and Co-Founder of Palantir; R.J. Melman, CEO, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants; Tom Ricketts, Chairman of the Chicago Cubs; and former X CEO and current eMed CEO Linda Yaccarino.

"I believe eMed's empathic agentic AI platform, combined with the strength of its people and partners, represents a true winning formula. That conviction is why I've chosen to invest both my time as Founding Chief Wellness Officer and my capital in the company," said Tom Brady.

The closing of the Series A further confirms eMed's momentum and establishes the company as the definitive employer platform for population health at scale. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance eMed's agentic AI platform, while also strengthening the balance sheet to support and fund a new capitated model designed to help employers bend the healthcare cost curve. GLP-1 medications are the most requested workplace benefit, yet only one in five companies provide the benefit. eMed is changing that.

eMed is the gold standard in clinically managed GLP-1 programs for employers. At the core is a fundamental reality: GLP-1s are among the most significant therapeutic advances of our time, but their impact is only realized when patients stay on treatment. By achieving more than 90% member adherence, more than double the industry norm, eMed's program delivers what others cannot: employees who stay the course and see real results, including an average weight loss of 21 pounds, with 99% seeing improvement in at least one key biomarker within six months.

SOURCE eMed Population Health