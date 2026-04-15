TOM BRADY LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE GLP-1 OFFER FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Brady introduces special $25 program to give back to healthcare professionals who helped him perform at the highest level

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Brady, Co-Owner and Founding Chief Wellness Officer of eMed, is launching an exclusive new offer designed specifically for healthcare professionals. The program gives healthcare organizations access to clinically managed GLP-1 care for just $25 per covered life per month.

Brady created this exclusive program as a way to give back to healthcare professionals who supported him throughout his career. The goal is to make metabolic health care more accessible to the workforce responsible for the nation's health.

Healthcare professionals represent one of the largest workforces in the U.S., with roughly 22 million professionals working across hospitals, clinics and health systems nationwide.

"I relied on incredible healthcare professionals who helped me stay on the field," said Brady. "These were the coaches of my life. They fought for me and now I want to fight for them. If you are a healthcare professional and you want to join eMed's exclusive program, reach out to me at [email protected]. I mean it."

The program is built on an industry-first structure that makes clinically managed GLP-1 treatment financially predictable for employers and affordable for employees. Under the program, healthcare organizations pay a fixed cost of just $25 per covered life per month, while eligible enrolled employees pay $99 per month, covering all clinical services and FDA-approved GLP-1 medications. The program was created because unmanaged clinical care programs are driving prices up.

The program combines eMed's Empathetic AI™-powered clinical platform with licensed clinicians who oversee care, guide treatment decisions and support patients throughout their journey.

Backed by eMed's recently announced funding raise of $200 million at a $2 billion valuation, the company is offering cost certainty with measurable health outcomes, underscoring its conviction in the model and the importance of supporting the healthcare workforce.

"Tom and I built this program because we know the best CEOs are acutely aware that a healthy, productive workforce is a business imperative and must be affordable," said Linda Yaccarino, CEO of eMed. "Healthcare professionals are the ones who keep everyone else going and they deserve the same standard of care they provide. That's the new standard for how workforce health must be delivered."

The market leader in employer-based GLP-1 programs, eMed offers predictable pricing, medication and clinical services, and measurable outcomes. Members see an average weight loss of 24 pounds, 96% show reduction in pre-diabetes markers within six months, and adherence exceeds 90%1—more than double the industry average.

About eMed

eMed is the premier employer platform for clinically supervised GLP-1 management. In a landscape marked by disconnected providers, cash-pay shortcuts, and inconsistent oversight, eMed offers a trusted, guided approach to GLP-1 care, one that prioritizes long-term health over short-term access. eMed's programs are delivered through independent licensed clinicians, who determine all treatment decisions based on individual patient needs and clinical appropriateness. Medication options, including GLP-1 therapies, are prescribed only when appropriate and may vary based on patient eligibility and availability. Program outcomes are based on internal data; individual results may vary. For more information, visit eMed.com.

1 Source: U.S. Corporate Data Partner, 2025

SOURCE eMed Population Health