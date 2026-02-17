Emeka Iheme joins Finys as Chief Customer Success Officer

New customer success leader strengthens Finys' focus on measurable outcomes and long-term customer partnerships

TROY, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finys, a leading provider of insurance software solutions for property and casualty carriers, today announced that Emeka Iheme has joined the company as Chief Customer Success Officer (CCSO).

Iheme brings more than 20 years of experience leading professional services, customer success, and client operations teams within enterprise SaaS organizations. His background spans multiple industries, including insurance and healthcare, with a track record of standardizing delivery models, accelerating time-to-value, and building high-performing teams.

Following Serent Capital's investment in November 2024, Finys has continued to expand its platform capabilities and scale operations to support carriers in modernizing their core systems.

In his new role, Iheme will lead Finys' customer success strategy, with responsibility for driving adoption across the client lifecycle, ensuring customers realize measurable business outcomes, and strengthening long-term customer partnerships.

"Emeka's experience scaling delivery and customer success organizations in enterprise software will be a major asset for Finys," said Kurt Diederich, CEO of Finys. "As we continue to grow, his leadership will help ensure our customers achieve strong results throughout implementation and beyond."

"I'm excited to join Finys at a time when insurers are actively modernizing and looking for strong partners," said Iheme. "Finys has built a modern platform for carriers, and I'm looking forward to helping customers drive adoption and achieve measurable outcomes from their investment."

About Finys

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for property and casualty insurers. The Finys Suite includes components for core administration (policy, billing, and claims), business intelligence, portals, and more. Supporting personal, commercial, and specialty lines, the suite enables insurers to reduce operational costs and shorten time-to-market. For more information, visit finys.com.

