Midstate Mutual Selects the Finys Suite to Modernize Core Operations

Auburn, NY-based mutual insurer will replace a home-built system with the configurable core platform.

TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finys, a leading provider of core insurance software for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, today announced that Midstate Mutual Insurance Company has selected the Finys Suite as its core system platform.

Midstate Mutual selected Finys as part of an initiative to replace its home-built system and transition to a long-term vendor solution to support business risk management and ongoing modernization. A key driver in the selection was Midstate Mutual's IT team's ability to perform significant configuration work using the Finys Design Studio.

As part of the implementation approach, Finys is providing early access to line-of-business-specific templates in Design Studio, the Finys Suite's configuration tool, enabling Midstate Mutual stakeholders to review the product in operation early in the project lifecycle and align on configuration updates. Finys will also leverage its experience supporting carriers that use URB (Underwriters Rating Board) in New York as an accelerator.

"Finys has a strong track record supporting insurers like Midstate Mutual," said Matthew A. Benedict, President & CEO of Midstate Mutual Insurance Company. "We value Finys' organizational depth and stability, and the tenure and domain expertise of the team supporting this project."

"Midstate Mutual is taking a practical approach to modernization—replacing a legacy system while retaining control through configuration," said Kurt Diederich, CEO of Finys. "We look forward to partnering with the Midstate Mutual team as they implement the Finys Suite."

About Midstate Mutual Insurance Company

Founded in 1879, Midstate Mutual Insurance Company is headquartered in Auburn, New York. For more information, visit midstatemutual.com.

About Finys

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for property and casualty insurers. The Finys Suite includes components for core administration (policy, billing, and claims), business intelligence, portals, and more. Supporting personal, commercial, and specialty lines, the suite enables insurers to reduce operational costs and shorten time-to-market. For more information, visit finys.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Bartlick

Director of Marketing

Finys, LLC

860-212-5799

[email protected]

SOURCE Finys, LLC