Emerald Lawns and The Senske Family of Companies Acquires Greenup Lawn and Shrub Care, Expanding Houston Presence

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Family of Companies ("SFC"), a leading multi-service home and commercial services platform, today announced the acquisition of Greenup Lawn and Shrub Care, a Houston-based lawn care provider with more than 40 years of operating history.

Founded in 1984 by Harold and Susan Zick, Greenup has built a strong reputation across the Houston market for high-quality lawn care, tree care, and related pest control services. The company's deep agronomic expertise, long-tenured customer relationships, and employee-first culture make it a natural fit with Senske's growing Texas operations.

Harold Zick holds both a B.A. and M.A. in Turfgrass Management from Texas A&M University and spent decades leading Greenup's agronomic practices and business operations, while Susan Zick oversaw customer experience and office management.

"As Susan and I prepare for retirement, it was important to find the right partner—one that would respect what we built, take care of our employees, and continue delivering great service to our customers," said Harold Zick, Co-Founder of Greenup Lawn and Shrub Care. "We're confident Senske is the right long-term home for the business."

The acquisition further strengthens Emerald Lawn's presence in the Houston market, which the company entered more than a year ago as part of its broader Texas expansion strategy, complementing its established operations in Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin.

"Houston is a highly attractive and growing market for us," said Nate Hurst, Chief Executive Officer of Senske Family of Companies, the parent company of Emerald Lawns. "Greenup has built an exceptional business with a strong reputation and talented team. We are excited to welcome their employees and customers into Emerald Lawns and the Senske family and to build on the Zick's legacy by continuing to elevate the customer experience across the region."

About Senske Family of Companies

Founded in 1947, Senske Family of Companies is a leading provider of residential and commercial services across North America. Backed by GTCR, SFC has completed more than 25 acquisitions throughout the United States and Canada and offers a broad range of services, including lawn care, pest control, tree services, holiday lighting, and grounds maintenance.

SFC is known for its partnership-driven acquisition approach, with a focus on honoring founder legacy, retaining employees, protecting customer relationships, and accelerating growth through industry-leading integration, technology, and operational excellence.

For more information, visit www.senskefamilyofcompanies.com.

