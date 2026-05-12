EMERALD PACKAGING EXPANDS FOOTPRINT DURING GROWTH PHASE

Produce Focused Flexible Packaging Company Establishes Production Arm in Southern CA

UNION CITY, Calif. , May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Packaging, one of the nation's largest suppliers of flexible packaging solutions for the produce industry, has expanded its market-leading production capabilities to Southern CA, establishing its second facility in the state.

The company's new production facility will run out of Blower-Dempsay Corp. in Santa Ana. Emerald announced the purchase of their flexible packaging assets, for an undisclosed sum. The deal is the first acquisition in Emerald Packaging's 63-year history and gives the company a well-positioned location to serve produce customers in Arizona and northern Mexico.

The purchase will eventually increase Emerald's headcount from 250 today to over 300 by the end of the year.

"The opportunity to expand Emerald Packaging's footprint and acquire the manufacturing assets of Pacific Flexible Solutions checked every box," says Pallavi Joyappa, President of Emerald Packaging. "We've never had a second facility, and this location allows us to set up shop close to a key customer base, while also close to our Union City, CA headquarters with equipment and capabilities that match our own. Blower-Dempsay had excellent relationships with their employees, with a culture that very much reflects our own."

Emerald will benefit not only from increased capacity, but a strong geographic link to its largest customers. Emerald will now be only three hours to the Mexicali crossing as opposed to over a day, which is critical to serving customers in that region. This also gives Emerald Packaging redundant capabilities, a critical advantage during any potential business interruption.

Emerald's new Santa Ana facility features an eight color, 52" wide Windmoeller & Hoelscher printing press, two Nordmeccanica laminators, two slitters and a thermal oxidizer. The company plans to add slitters with laser and hot needle capability and a second printing press soon.

"It's rare to align with another family-owned business that shares such a similar culture and view of how to operate a business, treat employees and support valued customers," says Brad Jordan, President of Blower-Dempsay Corp. "We look forward to exploring synergies that are mutually beneficial, with the added advantage of having Emerald operate within our Santa Ana facility."

For more information on Emerald Packaging, please visit www.empack.com.

Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Since 1963, Emerald Packaging has delivered the finest quality and service in the flexible packaging industry. It's one of the largest produce packaging manufacturers in the country, with industry leading customers such as Taylor Farms, D'Arrigo California, Duda Farms, Grimmway Farms and Wada Farms. Emerald was the recipient of the inaugural 2026 Printer of the Year award from the Flexographic Technical Association for its print quality and sustainability efforts. The company also won two 2026 Flexible Packaging Association silver awards for sustainability and technical achievement for its 30% post-consumer recycled resin potato bag.

Blower-Dempsay Corp.

Blower-Dempsay Corporation (BDC), founded in 1973, is a family owned, industry leading manufacturing and distribution company specializing in Corrugated Solutions, Folding Cartons, Industrial Packaging Distribution, and Packaging Engineering. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, Blower-Dempsay Corporation consists of Pak West, Pacific Western Container, Pacific Conveyor Systems, Pacificorr Graphics & Displays, Diamond Marketing Group and Nexis Global, each offering unique and value-added packaging solutions for domestic and international clients.

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SOURCE Emerald Packaging Inc.