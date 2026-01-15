EMERALD PACKAGING JOINS THE U.S. FLEXIBLE FILM INITIATIVE TO HELP SCALE RECYCLING OF FLEXIBLE PLASTICS

Nation's Leading Plastic Produce Packaging Company Becomes First Flexible Plastic Manufacture to Join Coalition of Major CPG Brands

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Packaging, the largest supplier of retail flexible packaging for the produce industry, today announced that it has become a member of the U.S. Flexible Film Initiative (USFFI), a nonprofit initiative and industry coalition dedicated to building a scalable, circular system for recycling flexible plastic packaging in the United States. Emerald Packaging is the first associate member and first flexible manufacturer to join.

Flexible packaging like bags, wraps and pouches is a fast-growing segment of the plastics industry, but these items face recycling challenges. The coalition, comprised of major consumer companies including Mars, PepsiCo, Nestlé, General Mills, Mondelēz, and Hill's Pet Nutrition, will provide funding to material recovery facilities (MRFs) and other recyclers to launch film and flexible plastic packaging recycling initiatives, with the initial focus being California. Unlike past efforts by industry, this one will provide subsidies to bridge the gap between the cost of recycling plastics, and the price companies can profitably sell it at.

USFFI aims to scale recycling systems and move toward a model where flexible films are intentionally collected alongside other recyclables, especially at the curbside. The initiative seeks to establish reliable markets for flexible materials as California implements its extended producer responsibility program under SB 54, which requires all single-use packaging and plastic food ware to be 100% recyclable or compostable by 2032.

"Joining USFFI aligns with Emerald's belief that circularity is achievable when recyclers can sell the material at a profit," said Kevin Kelly, CEO, Emerald Packaging. "Flexible packaging has long been the missing piece in U.S. recycling system. By demonstrating that recyclers will process post-consumer flexible films when it's economically viable, USFFI is helping to create a system that finally brings flexibles into the circular economy. We hope by proving the concept, that the Circular Action Alliance will direct EPR funds to bridge this critical gap."

Laurie Hansen, a long-time consultant to the flexible industry and government affairs advisor to Emerald, noted that this is the very first major effort by a manufacturer to get their packaging recycled. "Emerald has for years been a leader and joining USFFI with a major financial contribution shows their leadership is serious about recycling flexible packaging. Other manufacturers should be following in their footsteps before it's too late to act".

"USFFI is proud to welcome Emerald Packaging as an associate member" says Maite Quinn-Richards, executive director of USFFI. We invite other brands, retailers, and packaging converters to join and add their resources and leadership to this effort. Expanding our membership strengthens the funding pool and accelerates market development."

Since 1963, Emerald Packaging has delivered the finest service in the flexible packaging industry. It's the largest produce packaging manufacturer in the country, with industry leading customers such as Taylor Farms, D'Arrigo California, Duda Farms, Grimmway Farms and Wada Farms. Emerald Packaging is committed to sustainable practices and products and is continually developing next-generation packaging. It's one of the first to use PCR in food packaging and has several experiments in process with compostable materials. It is one of the few manufacturers to win Green Business certification.

The US Flexible Film Initiative (USFFI) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, membership organization focused on demonstrating scalable models for the recovery and recycling of flexible plastic packaging. By helping to align funding, infrastructure, and demand — starting in California — USFFI is helping to lay the foundation for the recycling of flexible packaging. Learn more at www.usffi.org.

