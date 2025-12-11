eMerge Americas Announces First 2026 eMerge Americas Keynote Speakers

Tim Tebow, Dr. Alex Oshmyansky and Col. (Ret.) Nicole Malachowski confirmed for 2026 eMerge Americas global tech conference and expo in April

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas announced the first keynote speakers confirmed for the 12th annual eMerge Americas Conference + Expo, the premier global technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, taking place April 22–24, 2026 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The multi-disciplinary keynote lineup brings together influential leaders across healthcare innovation, national security, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, sports, and social impact.

The confirmed keynote speakers include:

Tim Tebow , Entrepreneur, College Football Analyst for ESPN + SEC Network, and 6X New York Times Bestselling Author A six-time New York Times bestselling author and founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, Tim is dedicated to bringing faith, hope, and love to those facing their darkest moments. Before his current mission-driven work, he made his mark as an NFL quarterback and two-time national champion. He is also a Heisman Trophy winner and a proud inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.

, Entrepreneur, College Football Analyst for ESPN + SEC Network, and 6X New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Alex Oshmyansky , Co-founder and CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder at 18 with a BA in Biochemistry, Dr. Oshmyansky went on to earn his MD from Duke and a PhD in Mathematics from Oxford as a Marshall Scholar. He completed his surgical internship at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School, followed by radiology training and a pediatric radiology fellowship at Johns Hopkins. He later served as adjunct faculty at Stanford and continues to practice emergency radiology today.

, Co-founder and CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Col. Nicole Malachowski, USAF (Ret.), First Woman Thunderbird Pilot, Combat Veteran, Fighter Squadron Commander, White House Fellow & Adviser A trailblazing combat veteran and the first woman to fly with the USAF Thunderbirds, she has spent her career breaking barriers. After a tick-borne illness abruptly ended her 21-year service, she fought back with remarkable resilience. Her story now inspires leaders everywhere to rethink adversity, embrace adaptability, and lead with unwavering purpose.

USAF (Ret.), First Woman Thunderbird Pilot, Combat Veteran, Fighter Squadron Commander, White House Fellow & Adviser

"Our first keynote announcement for eMerge Americas 2026 showcases exactly what makes our platform so special," said Melissa Medina, CEO & Co-founder of eMerge Americas. "We unite bold leaders who are redefining industries, pushing boundaries, and expanding what's possible across technology, health, national security, and entrepreneurship. Their stories will ignite our global community at a time when innovation, vision, and courage have never mattered more. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements!"

This year's edition of the eMerge Americas global conference + expo will also grow with an additional hall at the Miami Beach Convention Center, as well as 3-days of programming and a benefit music concert. There will be over 250 world-class speakers and 300-plus innovative exhibitors in addition to the inaugural eMerge Deep Tech Summit, a groundbreaking three-day intensive gathering in quantum and AI focused on hands-on workshops, technical breakout sessions and thought-provoking discussions. Stay tuned for the latest updates and updated programming at emergeamericas.com and on social media, at @emergeamericas.

Attendee registration is currently open with an array of package options, including VIP, Standard, Titan, Deep Tech, and more HERE. Updated pricing goes into effect on January 22nd. Government discounts are also available for federal, state, and local officials, government innovation employees, active-duty military, veterans, and first responders.

Media and content creators interested in attending 2026 eMerge Americas should email [email protected]. There will be a formal credential application process open in early 2026. Media-ready photos from 2025 eMerge Americas are HERE. Headshots of the first 2026 eMerge keynote speakers are available HERE.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements in AI, finance, health, and national security. Through year-round programming and its annual global tech conference + expo in Miami, eMerge Americas connects capital, talent, and ideas to drive impactful progress, strengthen industries, and bring transformative and emerging technologies to market. Since 2014, the global tech conference + expo has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment.

Media Contact:

Samantha Pell | LRA PR

425-647-6478

[email protected]

SOURCE eMerge Americas