eMerge Americas and SmartGateVC Launch HIVE -- A Healthcare Syndicate Built to Move Industry Capital into Vetted Innovation

The Healthcare Innovation Venture Ecosystem (HIVE) unites executives from leading U.S. healthcare institutions to co-invest in and accelerate vetted HealthTech startups — with speed, credibility, and structural alignment.

MIAMI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, in partnership with SmartGateVC, today announced the public launch of the Healthcare Innovation Venture Ecosystem (HIVE) — a first-of-its-kind healthcare syndicate connecting leading health systems, payers, Med tech and Bio-pharma institutions with high-potential Healthcare startups. HIVE made its public debut at eMerge Americas 2026, where "finalist startups" pitched before an exclusive audience of healthcare executives and investors during the consortium's inaugural in-person gathering.

Unlike traditional venture syndicates or corporate innovation funds, HIVE is built around active industry institutional participation. Member executives bring healthcare specific procurement authority, clinical validation capacity, and real-world deployment pathways — assets that transform a startup's trajectory far beyond what capital alone can accomplish.

"Capital is not the problem. Ambition is not the problem. The problem has always been structural — the absence of a coordinated mechanism that puts the right institutions, the right capital, and the right startups in the same room and turbocharge innovation and adoption. HIVE ends that fragmentation. The 20+ institutions already involved are not a promise of what's coming. They are evidence of what's already here."

— Jack Topdjian, Advisor, eMerge Americas | Venture Partner, SmartGateVC | Chief Convener, HIVE

Built on Structure, Not Goodwill



HIVE operates with the rigor of a venture firm. Its structural pillars include senior executive representation with real decision rights, a neutral governance body ensuring strategic alignment across members, flexible at-will investment participation with incentives for shared risk, and AI-powered infrastructure for deal tracking, knowledge sharing, and portfolio analysis. The result is a consortium designed to act — not just convene.

Membership Is a Competitive Advantage

HIVE members gain first-look access to deal flow emerging from the combined portfolios and pipelines of fellow member institutions — before those opportunities reach the broader market. This early visibility, combined with shared due diligence and coordinated value offers ranging from clinical pilots to investment commitments, gives members a structural edge in identifying and backing the next wave of healthcare innovation while optimizing their investment commitments and focusing on the most promising startups.

The Right People Are Already Aligned

The health system leaders, innovators, and operators who participated in the HIVE experience at eMerge Americas 2026 — including committee members from Orlando Health, Tampa General Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic — are deeply integrated into the consortium's deal flow and selection process, lending both strategic depth and real-world clinical perspective to every investment decision.

"Healthcare innovation only matters when it solves real clinical problems. Through HIVE, strategic partners submit pre‑validated technologies, so we're able to focus our time on solutions with demonstrated potential. That cuts through the noise and lets health systems pressure‑test or invest in only the opportunities that have a credible path to impact."

— Anthony Mango, Senior Manager of Product Development & Commercialization | HIVE Committee Member

"At Tampa General, our most important standard for innovation is whether the idea addresses a true need for our organization and the patients we serve. Our hope is that HIVE will give us a seat at the table from the earliest stages of healthcare innovation — allowing us to proactively infuse the perspectives of our team members and providers at the front end to shape outcomes rather than react to them."

— Rachel Feinman, SVP of Innovation, Ventures & Digital Solutions, Tampa General Hospital | HIVE Committee Member

"Cleveland Clinic is committed to translating innovation into patient impact. It's important for us to be able to connect with startups aligned with real clinical needs. This also gives us an opportunity to deploy our expertise and resources in ways that go beyond a check."

— Linda Li, Partner, Cleveland Clinic | HIVE Committee Member

How Startups Participate



HIVE accepts only startup nominations from member institutions from seed to late Series A. Typically these are already institutional portfolio companies or startups in completed or active due diligence. Selected finalists are invited to pitch before the full membership in a structured session, during which members indicate value offers — such as clinical pilots, mentorship, or investment commitments — matched to each startup's specific needs. Top companies through this year around process are then invited to present at eMerge Americas, where the HIVE Awards formalize those commitments publicly: members announce on stage which startups they have chosen to back and why.

"eMerge Americas was built to be the place where the future of healthcare, technology, and capital converge. HIVE is the natural next step — turning that convergence into coordinated action. We are proud to anchor this alongside SmartGateVC and the institutions who have chosen to lead."

— Melissa Medina, CEO, eMerge Americas

About HIVE

HIVE (Healthcare Innovation Venture Ecosystem) is a curated co-investment syndicate that brings together senior executives from leading U.S. healthcare institutions to identify, validate, and accelerate vetted HealthTech startups. Members contribute not only capital but active institutional engagement — clinical validation, procurement pathways, and strategic alignment — creating a uniquely powerful launchpad for early-stage companies solving real problems in healthcare delivery. HIVE was launched at eMerge Americas 2026 in partnership with SmartGateVC.

About SmartGateVC

SmartGateVC is a Southern California-based venture capital firm investing at the earliest stages in Physical AI / Robotics, Brain-Computer Interfaces / Neurotech, and Cybersecurity. The firm's portfolio companies originate from leading innovation engines including Harvard, MIT, EPFL, Meta, NASA JPL, and Bosch — and have attracted follow-on and co-investment from Nvidia, Dell, Cisco, Bessemer, AI Fund, and other prominent strategics and venture firms. Learn more at smartgate.vc.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements in AI, finance, health, and national security. Through year-round programming and its annual global tech conference and expo in Miami, eMerge Americas connects capital, talent, and ideas to drive impactful progress. Since 2014, the conference has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment. Learn more at emergeamericas.com.

SOURCE eMerge Americas