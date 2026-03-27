eMerge Americas Announces Mastercard & Recorded Future as Title Partners for eMerge Americas 2026, Highlighting South Florida's Rise as a Global Security, Fintech and Innovation Hub

MIAMI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas today announced that Mastercard and Recorded Future will serve as Title Partners of eMerge Americas 2026, forging a powerful collaboration at the intersection of fintech, cybersecurity, and global digital infrastructure.

eMerge Americas continues to grow as a leading global technology platform, reflecting the rapid expansion of South Florida's digital economy. Cyber, venture capital, and emerging technologies are converging to shape the future of fintech and security, and Miami has become a gateway for innovation across Latin America. For decades, Mastercard has been driving innovation in the region and establishing deep partnerships across the community of fintechs, venture-backed startups, financial institutions, and technology firms.

In 2024, Mastercard acquired Recorded Future, the world's largest threat intelligence company, bringing together Mastercard's global payments network and expertise in identity, fraud prevention, and real-time decisioning with Recorded Future's AI-powered threat intelligence platform. The companies are advancing how financial institutions, enterprises and governments anticipate cyber threats, secure digital transactions, and strengthen digital resilience. With increased participation in the digital economy leading to rising cyber threats, Mastercard has committed to connecting and protecting 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.

"Fintech innovation relies on secure, resilient systems that earn and keep the trust of consumers and businesses alike," said Johan Gerber, Executive Vice President, Security Solutions at Mastercard. "Together with Recorded Future, we're advancing intelligence-driven security solutions that protect the foundation of the digital economy, and we're joining forces with eMerge Americas to propel the next wave of innovation in Latin America and beyond."

"South Florida has become one of the most exciting technology markets in the world," said Melissa Medina, Co-Founder and CEO of eMerge Americas. "With the growth of fintech, venture capital, and digital infrastructure across the region, we are seeing the emergence of a truly global innovation hub. Mastercard and Recorded Future are leaders in building the secure digital foundations that power financial innovation, and we are proud to partner with them to bring the global fintech and cybersecurity community together in Miami."

eMerge Americas 2026 attendees will have an opportunity to attend Mastercard and Recorded Future's opening keynote on April 23 and visit their 2,500-square-foot interactive expo showcasing fintech and cybersecurity technologies. In addition, attendees are invited to join Mastercard and Recorded Future for curated networking events with founders, financial institutions, investors, and policymakers.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,900 businesses and government organizations across more than 80 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements in AI, finance, health, and national security. Through year-round programming and its annual global tech conference + expo in Miami, eMerge Americas connects capital, talent, and ideas to drive impactful progress, strengthen industries, and bring transformative and emerging technologies to market. Since 2014, the global tech conference + expo has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment.

SOURCE eMerge Americas