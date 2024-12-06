eMerge Americas Announces 2025 Healthtech Innovation Hub Presented by Jackson Health System and UHealth, Welcoming New Strategic Partners

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, is thrilled to unveil next year's Healthtech Innovation Hub, presented by Jackson Health System and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. The pavilion at eMerge Americas 2025 will showcase the latest advancements in health technology, with cutting-edge discussions and demonstrations from some of the industry's most influential leaders, on March 27-28, 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Healthtech Hub 2025

This year's Healthtech Innovation Hub will feature expanded programming, with the Milken Institute and BioFlorida joining as strategic partners to enhance the lineup of expert-led panels, workshops, and demonstrations. Topics to be explored include agetech, precision medicine and personalized care, generative AI in healthcare, virtual healthcare assistants, digital twins, data breach prevention, preventative healthcare, and longevity. Together, these programming partners will provide attendees with in-depth insights into the most pressing issues and innovations within the healthcare industry.

"As one of our most dynamic sectors, healthtech is driving remarkable transformations in the way we approach patient care, diagnostics, and preventative health," said Melissa Medina, Co-founder + CEO of eMerge Americas. "We're honored to welcome back Jackson Health System and UHealth as presenting sponsors and are thrilled to collaborate with the Milken Institute and BioFlorida to feature additional innovative programming in 2025. Our Healthtech Innovation Hub is designed to connect Florida's thriving health ecosystem with global thought leaders, fostering innovation at every level."

Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System, added, "Technology and healthcare intersect powerfully in Miami, positioning the city at the forefront of innovation. We're proud of the synergy between eMerge Americas, Jackson Health System, and UHealth as we work together to improve healthcare delivery, attract global talent, and drive cutting-edge research."

"We look forward to showcasing the use of technology that is advancing care for patients in South Florida," said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief operating officer of UHealth and founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. "eMerge Americas creates an exciting platform to demonstrate how UHealth collaborates with Jackson Health System to pioneer innovative research that transforms clinical care and teaches the next generation of physicians to carry on that mission."

Florida's Expanding Healthtech Landscape

Florida's vibrant health industry is home to over 20 health systems and a high concentration of healthtech startups that led South Florida's funding rounds in 2023. More than 2,300 biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical research companies operate across the state, solidifying Florida's position as a national leader in health innovation. With the second-largest medical device manufacturing industry, the second-largest pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry, and the fourth-largest biotech R&D industry, Florida's life sciences sector is rapidly expanding. Additionally, Florida ranks third for its concentration of healthcare providers, making it an ideal environment for collaboration and research in life sciences and medical technology. In 2023 alone, Florida universities invested $1.5 billion in life science R&D.

An Immersive Experience in Healthtech

The Healthtech Innovation Hub at eMerge Americas 2025 is designed to immerse attendees in an interactive space where they can engage with breakthrough technologies, from digital twins to personalized healthcare solutions and advancements in generative AI. The Hub will connect health systems, healthtech companies, investors, and thought leaders to foster collaboration and drive transformative advancements in the sector. Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry-leading experts, explore hands-on demonstrations, and gain insights into the future of healthcare technology.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

About Jackson Health System

Jackson Health System is one of the nation's largest and most respected public healthcare networks. The system is anchored by Jackson Memorial Hospital, a non-profit, tertiary care hospital that is home to Ryder Trauma Center and the Miami Transplant Institute. The system also include three community hospitals, Jackson North Medical Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and Jackson West Medical Center; Holtz Children's Hospital and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial, Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHealth/Jackson Memorial, and Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital; multiple primary care and specialty care centers; a network of UHealth Jackson Urgent Care centers; two long-term care nursing facilities; a network of mental health facilities; and Corrections Health Services clinics. Jackson is home to one of the nation's largest graduate medical education programs, where the doctors of tomorrow train alongside physicians in nearly every medical specialty. Governed by the Public Health Trust, a dedicated team of citizen volunteers acting on behalf of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, Jackson Health System is dedicated to building the health of the community by providing a single, high standard of quality care for the residents of Miami-Dade County.

About UHealth - University of Miami Health System

UHealth – University of Miami Health System delivers leading-edge patient care by top-ranked physicians who treat some of the most complex cases. Powered by the Miller School of Medicine's ground-breaking research and medical education, UHealth is the region's only academic-based health care system. With a comprehensive network of nearly 40 outpatient facilities, its flagship hospital in the heart of Miami's Health District, and more than 1,800 providers across South Florida, UHealth is a vital component of the community that is leading the next generation of health care. UHealth is home to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the No. 1 ranked eye hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the region's only NCI-designated cancer center, Desai Sethi Urology Institute, dedicated to urologic research and discovery, and a neurology and neurosurgery program ranked in the top 25 in the nation. These programs along with 100 other specialties make UHealth a trusted destination for compassionate, research-based care.

