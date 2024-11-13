eMerge Americas Announces Entanglement as Presenting Partner of the AI + Quantum Village at eMerge Americas 2025

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, is thrilled to announce Entanglement as the presenting partner of the AI + Quantum Village, exclusively at the next eMerge Americas conference on March 27-28, 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This dynamic partnership will feature presentations of Entanglement's innovative technologies and a special guest appearance by world-renowned chef, chocolatier and host of Netflix's popular series, Nailed It!, Jacques Torres, alongside Entanglement, Chairman & CEO, Jason Turner, on the eMerge Main Stage.

This keynote session will offer attendees an entertaining look at how complex AI applications start to bring cognitive capabilities to agents, humanizing AI. Jacques will demonstrate how "virtual Jacques" can transform your culinary life as he works with you in your kitchen revealing the exciting possibilities of AI that inspires amateur chefs everywhere to elevate their culinary skills through personalized, interactive experiences.

In addition, as the presenting partner, Entanglement—a deep tech computing company that fuses quantum algorithms, AI/ML and next-generation computing to solve intractable problems—will debut several of its disruptive technologies and demonstrate their capabilities to transform industries including AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, finance, fraud detection, semiconductor design, and bio sciences.

"We're excited to partner with Entanglement to bring to life the future of AI and quantum computing, essential fields revolutionizing industries and economies worldwide," said Melissa Medina, CEO of eMerge Americas. "The AI + Quantum Village is one of the most popular attractions at our conference and expo, underscoring Florida's position as a global tech hub. With Entanglement as our presenting partner, we're set to showcase how these groundbreaking technologies will influence every aspect of our lives. We're thrilled to welcome Jason Turner and special guest Jacques Torres to the eMerge stage for a truly memorable session."

Entanglement's Chairman & CEO, Jason Turner, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, noting, "At Entanglement, we believe in harnessing the transformative power of next-gen computing and AI to push the boundaries of what's possible. Partnering with eMerge Americas allows us to connect with a vibrant and diverse audience at the epicenter of tech innovation. We are particularly excited to introduce Jacques Torres as our AI-enabled ambassador, demonstrating our commitment to making advanced technology accessible and impactful in everyday life."

Step into the Future at the AI + Quantum Village

The AI + Quantum Village at eMerge Americas 2025 will provide attendees with opportunities to engage with industry leaders, innovators, startups, investors, and global companies that are pioneering advancements in AI and quantum tech. Over two days, attendees will gain insights from thought leaders, witness product launches, and explore how these technologies are shaping the future across sectors from automation and data analysis to cryptography and communications.

As the #1 state for new high tech business establishments, the #1 state for attracting and developing talent, and the #1 city in the country for startup activity, Florida and Miami are uniquely poised to capitalize on the explosive growth of AI and quantum technologies. As a bridge to North and South America, Europe and Asia, eMerge Americas serves as an international meeting point for industry leaders and innovators eager to drive collaboration and forge new pathways within these transformative fields.

Join us at the AI + Quantum Village at eMerge Americas 2025 for a two-day journey into the future of tech innovation and collaboration, right at the heart of a global tech hub.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

About Entanglement

Entanglement is a deep-tech, next-generation computing and AI company made up of renown researchers, scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, who build disruptive foundational AI solutions designed to advance critical sectors of industry. Entanglement's first-of-a-kind technologies bring efficiency to large scale AI infrastructure, transforming how we meet the needs of the AI revolution. Entanglement empowers local communities and partners with businesses, through its innovation labs, to globally democratize AI for the future.

SOURCE eMerge Americas