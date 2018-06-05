eMerge Americas Announces Felice Gorordo As New CEO

"Felice brings more than 15 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience to eMerge Americas and was an early supporter, having served on the inaugural Steering Committee and Content Advisory Board. I'm excited to bring on Felice as CEO to help lead eMerge Americas' next chapter alongside its new President and my daughter, Melissa Medina," said Manuel D. Medina, Founder and Chairman of eMerge Americas and Chairman and CEO of Cyxtera Technologies. "Xavier's leadership took eMerge from just an idea to the incredible platform it is today, and by joining the team at Cyxtera, which is one of the event's most important partners, he will continue to assist the eMerge leadership team in enhancing the value our attendees, sponsors and partners receive from participating in the event."

Prior to eMerge, Felice led global expansion for StartUp Health, which is organizing and investing in entrepreneurs to achieve health "moonshots" - like curing cancer – and has the world's largest digital health portfolio with 235 companies in 20 countries. Previously, Felice was CEO of Clearpath, (acquired by L1BRE), a venture-backed tech company focused on revolutionizing the confusing, costly and paper-based U.S. immigration filing process – just as TurboTax transformed tax filing. Following the acquisition of Clearpath, Felice was CEO of L1BRE, a tech company that aims to transform urban mobility in Latin America. Earlier in his career, Felice worked at the White House under both Presidents Bush and Obama, and co-founded Roots of Hope, a nonprofit focused on youth empowerment in Cuba through technology and entrepreneurship. He is also an advisor to the Biden Cancer Initiative and senior fellow at the Georgetown University Beeck Center on Social Impact and Innovation.

Melissa Medina who has been part of the leadership team at eMerge Americas since its inception, will serve as President of the company. Medina has led multiple aspects of the organization and has become one of eMerge Americas greatest Ambassadors and advocates. Most recently, Melissa led content and business development as Executive Vice President. eMerge Americas COO Diane Vidoni, an event industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, will also serve with Gorordo and Medina as part of the Executive Committee to lead eMerge Americas.

"I'm incredibly humbled and honored to help build on the great success of eMerge Americas," said Felice Gorordo, the new CEO of eMerge Americas. "To a great extent, it was Manny Medina's vision and leadership with eMerge that inspired me to move back and build my previous companies in Miami. I truly believe eMerge can be a catalyst for transformation and innovation throughout South Florida and across the Americas, and I look forward to working with Melissa and Diane to make this is a reality."

eMerge Americas 2018 was the most successful event yet with more than 15,000 attendees, over 400 participating companies and 110 innovative startups from around the world. eMerge Americas returns to Miami next year April 29-30, 2019. For the latest news, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn (@eMergeAmericas) and Instagram (@emergeamericas).

