eMerge Americas Partners with The Military Veteran to Host a Veteran Employment Workshop at eGOV Summit 2025

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global technology conference + expo shaping the future of tech, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The Military Veteran (TMV), led by Brendan Aronson, to deliver a transformative Veteran Employment Workshop at the 2025 eGOV Summit. This collaboration directly supports eMerge Americas' ongoing commitment to empowering veterans and advancing defense innovation.

eMerge Americas Partners with The Military Veteran Post this The Military Veteran

The Veteran Employment Workshop, scheduled for March 27, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will be a new feature within the eGOV Summit—a specialized track dedicated to defense, government, and veteran entrepreneurship. Renowned for gathering industry leaders, tech innovators, and government officials, the eGOV Summit focuses on the intersection of defense, dual-use technologies, and public-private collaborations, positioning Miami as a global hub for defense innovation and veteran entrepreneurship. The eGOV Summit 2025 will attract thousands of federal, state, municipal, and international officials, alongside industry leaders, making it an unmissable event for those involved in defense, government, and dual-use technologies. The workshop will equip veterans with essential tools, insights, and connections to seamlessly transition into civilian careers, particularly in the tech and defense sectors.

"Our partnership with The Military Veteran marks a pivotal advancement in our mission to establish Miami as a leader in defense innovation and veteran entrepreneurship," said Melissa Medina, CEO + Co-Founder at eMerge Americas. "This workshop is designed to provide veterans with the resources they need to thrive in civilian roles while driving growth in dual-use and defense technologies."

Brendan Aronson, CEO of The Military Veteran, brings his deep expertise and dedication to this initiative, ensuring that the workshop offers tailored guidance on employment opportunities, skills translation, and networking within the tech industry.

"We're honored to collaborate with eMerge Americas for this impactful workshop," said Brendan Aronson. "Our goal is to empower veterans by providing them with the tools and connections necessary to excel in their post-service careers, especially in sectors that highly value their unique skill sets".

The Veteran Employment Workshop will feature expert-led sessions on resume building, interview preparation, and networking strategies tailored to veterans. Participants will connect with industry experts, potential employers, and fellow veterans, creating invaluable opportunities for personal and professional growth.

As part of this partnership, The Military Veteran will manage the workshop, featuring prominent speakers, and ensure engaging, veteran-focused content. The collaboration will include joint promotional efforts to maximize outreach to veterans, industry professionals, and government officials, ensuring the workshop's broad impact.

eMerge Americas continues to expand its programming, and the inclusion of this Veteran Employment Workshop highlights the organization's dedication to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and meaningful societal contributions.

For more information about the eGOV Summit and to register for the Veteran Employment Workshop, visit www.eMergeAmericas.com .

About eMerge Americas:

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech conference held annually in Miami, focused on shaping the future of technology and innovation. Since its inception in 2014, eMerge has attracted nearly 30,000 attendees from over 60 countries, connecting investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government leaders from around the world. The eGOV Summit within eMerge Americas is a dedicated platform for defense, government, and veteran entrepreneurship, linking industry leaders, government officials, and pioneering startups.

About The Military Veteran (TMV):

The Military Veteran (TMV) is dedicated to supporting veterans achieve their full potential in their civilian careers. TMV acts as a recruiting partner for high-growth firms in Private Equity operations and at Venture Backed Startups in the Aerospace and Defense industries.

SOURCE eMerge Americas