eMerge Americas to Host U.S. Army xTech|Live Pitch Competition with Up to $600,000 in Prizes at 2026 Conference & Expo

"This partnership with the U.S. Army xTech|Live at eMerge Americas marks the tipping point for National Security leadership in Miami and across Florida," said Tyler Johnson Director, National Security for eMerge Americas. "We bring together the best the nation has to offer, innovators, operators, and warfighters, to solve critical Army challenges and drive the future of defense technology."

Part of the Army FUZE innovation ecosystem under the Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT), the Army FUZE xTech Program helps the Army discover promising technologies, evaluate them with experts and operational stakeholders, and advance the strongest solutions toward real-world application. xTech|Live at eMerge Americas 2026, accelerates that process.

The xTech|Live at eMerge Americas 2026 competition brings together businesses to present groundbreaking tech solutions to tackle mission-critical Army priorities. Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their technologies live during the conference, receive real-time feedback, and compete for cash prizes. The competition will highlight four transformative topic areas, including Counter-sUAS for Dismounted Forces, Stratospheric Effects, Reconnaissance and Security for Reduced Formations and Rear Area Security.

The competition will take place across three rounds:

Round 1: Pre-registration open through April 3

Pre-registration open through April 3 Round 2: Onsite registration and live technology pitches at eMerge Americas on April 23 or 24, 2026

Onsite registration and live technology pitches at eMerge Americas on April 23 or 24, 2026 Round 3: Winning firms integrated into a Soldier demonstration event

Up to 36 applicants will be selected on-site to present their technology concepts to a live panel of U.S. Army and DoW subject matter experts on either April 23 or 24, 2026. The U.S. Army intends to select up to six (6) winners to receive a cash prize of $100,000 each and the opportunity to demonstrate their technology at "The Week of the Eagles" with the 101st Airborne Division in May 2026.

Participants can secure a spot to pitch by pre-registering in advance to secure a guaranteed timeslot for a 60-second elevator pitch, or register on-site with timeslots assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eligibility requirements for businesses are listed here.

As a leading global tech conference, eMerge Americas convenes more than 20,000 attendees from across sectors including artificial intelligence, healthtech, fintech, and national security, making it an ideal platform to connect breakthrough technologies with government, industry, and investment leaders.

Other Army organizations at eMerge 2026 include: Army Pathway for Innovation & Technology (PIT), Army T2COM (Transformation and Training Command), Army FUZE, Army DEVCOM/Army Research Lab (ARL).

For more information about eMerge Americas including past conferences, programs, exhibitors and more, visit emergeamericas.com and follow online via Facebook, X and Instagram. For more press inquiries please contact Sam Pell at [email protected] or [email protected].

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements in AI, finance, health, and national security. Through year-round programming and its annual global tech conference + expo in Miami, eMerge Americas connects capital, talent, and ideas to drive impactful progress, strengthen industries, and bring transformative and emerging technologies to market. Since 2014, the global tech conference + expo has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment.

SOURCE eMerge Americas