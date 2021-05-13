Emergency Broadband Benefit Brings New Life to Lifeline, Giving Users Free Cell Service and High-Speed Internet with Up to 14 GB of Free Monthly Data

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect ( www.truconnect.com ), the nation's fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider, today announced it is offering up to 14 GB of free monthly 4G/LTE data to Lifeline participants across all 50 states and US territories for the duration of the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.

Though not required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the fourth largest Lifeline carrier is also providing either a free Wi-Fi hotspot or a free 5-inch or larger Android handset with Wi-Fi hotspot support as part of their offer. Eligible subscribers also have the opportunity to get a discounted 8-inch Google Play Certified Android tablet with LTE connectivity.

"Broadband connectivity is now a prerequisite for participating in the American economy," commented TruConnect Co-CEO Matthew Johnson. "Now, more than ever, millions of vulnerable Americans need wireless devices and fast, reliable, and flexible internet access to accomplish important tasks like signing up for the new coronavirus vaccine, accessing telemedicine, and connecting kids to their classrooms."

"The past year has pulled back the curtain on the magnitude of the digital divide, a chasm TruConnect has been bridging for years through the Lifeline program. Our experience and finely-focused service offerings uniquely position us to rapidly respond to the needs of those on the wrong side of this divide."

Those who would qualify for the EBB program include those:

Enrolled in or eligible for the Federal Lifeline program (based on income below federal poverty guidelines, dependency on Medicaid and other assistance programs, or residents of tribal lands)

Approved for free or reduced-price school breakfast/lunch program or the Federal Pell Grant

Affected by COVID-related loss of income

For more information about TruConnect and to see if you qualify for free service, please visit www.truconnect.com .

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider in the US, delivering affordable wireless products and services to all Americans. The company is committed to expanding availability of mobile and broadband services and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources for healthcare, employment, and education while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data, as well as easy-to-use and affordable devices like handsets and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide for many Americans who have otherwise been unable to afford such services, or have been previously overlooked by traditional providers.

For more information, please visit www.TruConnect.com .

Media Contact

Jessica Hasson

PulpPR for Minds

[email protected]

267-974-5978

SOURCE TruConnect